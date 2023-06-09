Oriental Bank launches summer internship program

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

At the end of the internship, the students will present their projects, including results and recommendations, to the group of Oriental executives.

Oriental Bank is launching its summer internship program for college students, marking its 15th straight year of sponsorship.

The program aims to provide students and recent graduates with “a broad and integrated work experience.” It lasts 10 weeks, and this year includes the participation of six students, the financial institution confirmed.

“At Oriental we’re committed to contributing to the development of local talent and providing them with the leadership tools they need in the professional field. During these weeks, they will manage a project in the bank that is aligned to their field of study. We bet on talent, and we want to invest in the leaders of the future Puerto Rico,” said Jennifer Zapata, managing director of Human Resources at Oriental.

The students are enrolled in universities in both Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland.

During the program, students will receive training, counseling and mentoring in aspects such as project management, presentation tools and other technical aspects that contribute to their skills and competencies.

At the end of the internship, the students will present their projects, including results and recommendations, to Oriental executives.