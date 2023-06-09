Type to search

In-Brief

Oriental Bank launches summer internship program

Contributor June 9, 2023
At the end of the internship, the students will present their projects, including results and recommendations, to the group of Oriental executives.

Oriental Bank is launching its summer internship program for college students, marking its 15th straight year of sponsorship.

The program aims to provide students and recent graduates with “a broad and integrated work experience.” It lasts 10 weeks, and this year includes the participation of six students, the financial institution confirmed.

“At Oriental we’re committed to contributing to the development of local talent and providing them with the leadership tools they need in the professional field. During these weeks, they will manage a project in the bank that is aligned to their field of study. We bet on talent, and we want to invest in the leaders of the future Puerto Rico,” said Jennifer Zapata, managing director of Human Resources at Oriental.

The students are enrolled in universities in both Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland.

During the program, students will receive training, counseling and mentoring in aspects such as project management, presentation tools and other technical aspects that contribute to their skills and competencies.

At the end of the internship, the students will present their projects, including results and recommendations, to Oriental executives.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

OGP opens call for Roberto Sánchez Vilella internship
Contributor May 16, 2023
FEMA seeks college students for internship opportunity
Contributor March 30, 2023
JC Automation recruiting recent grads for paid training in September
Contributor August 4, 2022
V2A Consulting recruits 20 students for 3rd edition of WeServe Fellows
Contributor June 7, 2022

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

This funding will pave the way for cleaning up sites, to bring back their economic potential — including former schools — and redeveloping them for the benefit of Puerto Rican communities.”

EPA Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia regarding a $500,000 Brownfields Assessment grant for Leap Social Enterprise to develop cleanup plans for eight high-priority properties.

Related Stories

OGP opens call for Roberto Sánchez Vilella internship
FEMA seeks college students for internship opportunity
JC Automation recruiting recent grads for paid training in September
V2A Consulting recruits 20 students for 3rd edition of WeServe Fellows
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.