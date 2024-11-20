Paulson Puerto Rico opens call for Summer 2025 Internship Program

Paulson Puerto Rico’s Summer Internship Program includes mentoring from specialized professionals.

The paid six-week program offers hands-on experience in the hospitality, automotive and real estate industries.

Paulson Puerto Rico has announced the opening of applications for its Summer 2025 Internship Program, which offers undergraduate students the chance to gain hands-on experience working on real projects within the investment firm’s diverse portfolio.

The six-week program will run from June 9 to July 18 in San Juan and is designed to expose participants to industries such as hospitality, automotive and real estate development.

“It is an honor to once again lead this initiative, which has proven to be a transformative experience for students in recent years,” said María Victoria Muñoz, legal operations manager for Paulson Puerto Rico, who is leading the program for the third consecutive year. “I hope that this edition will be as successful as the previous ones and that we can continue to leave a positive mark on the training of future professionals.”

The internship includes a full-time, paid experience, mentoring from specialized professionals, and a final presentation to Paulson Puerto Rico executives, where participants will showcase their contributions and the knowledge they acquired.

Meanwhile, Rolando Padua, president of Paulson Puerto Rico, highlighted the uniqueness of the program and the company’s commitment to the development of young talent.

Applicants must be active students at an accredited university, preferably in their third year of studies, bilingual in English and Spanish, and complete all application requirements by the Dec. 13 deadline.

Rolando Padua, president of Paulson Puerto Rico, emphasized the program’s role in developing young talent.

“We are proud to offer a unique opportunity that does not exist in any other business in Puerto Rico,” Padua said. “Our diversity of industries allows students to have an enriching and unmatched experience, while we learn from their enthusiasm and innovative perspectives.”

Padua also highlighted the program’s alignment with the firm’s commitment to sustainable economic development in Puerto Rico, calling it an investment in the next generation of professionals.