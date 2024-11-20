Volvo Puerto Rico commits to being 100% electrified brand

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Volvo XC90 Recharge T8 AWD in Denim Blue

All electric models will now feature an “E” in their names to differentiate them from other vehicles.

Volvo Car Puerto Rico announced that its entire vehicle lineup now consists of electric or plug-in hybrid models, positioning itself as a 100% electrified brand.

This milestone highlights “Volvo’s commitment to sustainability and responsible mobility, offering Puerto Rican consumers a range of vehicles designed to reduce environmental impact without compromising the performance, safety or comfort synonymous with the brand,” the company stated.

“Our focus, both in Puerto Rico and globally, is clear: to provide mobility solutions that respect and care for the planet. With our 100% electrified lineup, we are leading the way toward a more sustainable future,” said Nayra Alicea, sales manager of Volvo Car Puerto Rico.

“This step reflects our responsibility as a brand and responds to the growing consumer demand for cleaner, more efficient vehicles,” she said.

The shift to full electrification not only benefits the environment but also offers consumers advantages such as lower greenhouse gas emissions and reduced long-term maintenance costs, Alicea added.

Volvo’s lineup in Puerto Rico includes models such as the EX40, EC40, and plug-in hybrid versions of the XC60 and XC90. Next year, the EX90, described as “the safest Volvo yet,” is set to arrive and has already received accolades, company officials said.