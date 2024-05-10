GUIA reports 5.8% drop in Puerto Rico vehicle sales for April

(File photo)

Despite the downturn in sedan sales, growth was seen in the minivan and van segments.

New car sales for April in Puerto Rico ended with 10,239 units sold, a 5.8% decrease compared with sales for the same month last year, according to the United Group of Automobile Importers (GUIA, in Spanish).

Year to date sales through April reached 39,575 units, or 2.08% fewer compared to the 40,416 units sold in the same period last year.

“The demand for cars contracted again during the month of April for the fourth consecutive month, making this month the strongest drop so far this year. However, we continue to see dynamic and strong sales activity among brands, caused by a higher level of availability in brands and more aggressive marketing dynamics,” said José R. Ordeix, president of GUIA.

One of the segments that saw an impact this month was full- and medium-sized sedans, which decreased a notable 90.58%, followed by the crossover sedan and compact sedan segments with a decrease of 17.13%.

However, the minivan segment saw an increase of 159.09%, followed by the van segment with an increase of 12.5%.

GUIA is an independent, nonprofit organization that was established in 2006 to address issues that concern the automotive industry and economic matters affecting Puerto Rico.