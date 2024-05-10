Puerto Rican Summit 2024 in Orlando to drive collaboration

Miriam Martínez, coordinator of the Puerto Rican Summit, gives details about the event to promote business collaboration between Puerto Rico and Florida.

The annual event seeks to unite Florida and Puerto Rico businesses to foster economic growth.

Orlando, Fla. — The 2024 Puerto Rican Summit, slated to take place from May 15-17, will seek to “drive and unite” business communities in Puerto Rico and Florida, organizers said during a news conference.

The event, now in its 13th year in this Central Florida city, will take place at the DoubleTree Hotel at Seaworld and “promises to foster economic growth and strengthen collaborations between Puerto Rico and Florida, offering a unique platform for dialogue and joint action.”

Under this year’s theme, “A Vision for the Future,’ the summit will focus on encouraging Florida businesses to collaborate in the reconstruction and development efforts of Puerto Rico.

During the press conference, Luis DeRosa, director of the Puerto Rican Summit, and Miriam Martínez, the coordinator, along with panelists Marcos Vilar, director of Alianza for Progress, and Laudi Campo, state director of the Hispanic Federation in Florida, echoed the power of unity and the influence of the Puerto Rican vote, and discussed the potential for businesses opportunities at the summit.

“This activity is more than an event; it’s a commitment to progress and prosperity aimed at forging and strengthening ties between the communities of Florida and Puerto Rico,” said DeRosa.

The summit will kick off May 15 with the Women’s Forum, a space dedicated to discussing and highlighting the roles of female leadership in society and the economy. A private VIP networking session will be held May 16 to spur professional connections among attendees.

The agenda for May 17 consists of educational panels throughout the day to address various critical topics relevant to the communities and includes a business lunch where authorities, elected officials and community leaders from Florida and Puerto Rico will “share their visions and commitments to progress and mutual collaboration,” organizers said.

Glorymar Rivera, president of United Way in Puerto Rico, will be the keynote speaker at the lunch during the Women’s Forum.