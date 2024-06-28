Paulson Puerto Rico guides 6 college students during summer internship

The participants will be able to attend internal meetings, interact with senior executives and conduct analyses for the company’s strategic projects, enabling them to experience the day-to-day realities of the professional world, the company stated.

The group of interns includes college students from Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland.

Paulson Puerto Rico has selected six college students to provide them with “an immersive professional journey” through its Summer Internship 2024 program.

The participants will be able to attend internal meetings, interact with senior executives, and conduct analyses for the company’s strategic projects, enabling them to experience the day-to-day realities of the professional world, the company stated.

“In this summer educational program, university students have the opportunity to get firsthand knowledge of the Paulson Puerto Rico portfolio, being exposed to various business models,” said Rolando Padua, president of the company.

These include the Condado Collection conglomerate, which manages the Condado Vanderbilt Hotel, La Concha Resort and Condado Ocean Club; the corporate buildings American International Plaza and 270 Muñoz Rivera Avenue, The St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort and Golf Club, and the automotive dealership group.

“This year, we have expanded the internship’s format by incorporating the participants into a specific project in the hospitality sector that we are developing with a local firm, so they can learn advanced methodologies used for implementing operational tactics,” Padua said.

Company executive María Victoria Muñoz is leading the initiative for the second consecutive year, as part of her ongoing professional development at Paulson Puerto Rico, having started as an intern, then progressing to an analyst, and now serving as the legal operations manager, alongside Nelson Colón, the company’s CFO.

“It’s essential to offer students a comprehensive professional experience that enables them to understand the factors necessary for strategic decision-making,” said Muñoz.

The students use business tools to work on their assigned tasks. At the end of the internship, they will present their findings and strategies to the executive team of Paulson Puerto Rico.

The 2024 program participants include undergraduate students Carolina Aguayo-Pla from Syracuse University, who is studying entrepreneurship and data analytics; and Ariana Sabnani from Boston College, who is studying finance, and management and leadership. Also participating is José Robles-Pérez from the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras, who is studying business administration with a concentration in finance.

Other participants are Luis Roldán-Cuba from Fordham University’s Gabelli School of Business, studying global sciences with concentrations in global finance and business economics; Alberto Del Toro from Pennsylvania State University, studying risk management with a minor in supply chain and information systems; and José L. Dalmau-Rosario from the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras, studying business administration with a concentration in accounting.

“I’m proud to be part of this educational internship program. At Paulson Puerto Rico, we seek to attract interested young individuals who align with our philosophy of contributing to Puerto Rico’s economic development,” said Colón. “It’s fundamental for us to provide them with real, practical, meaningful and formative experiences.”