Lexus unveils GX 2024 model, redesigned from the ground up

The 2024 Lexus GX was unveiled during an event in Dorado.

The new model includes technologies for better performance on and off the road.

Redesigned from the ground up, the 2024 Lexus GX recently arrived in Puerto Rico, offering intuitive technology, elegant interiors and off-road prowess, ensuring high performance both on and off the road.

The new model has a starting price of $82,700 and is now available at the Lexus de San Juan and Lexus de Ponce dealerships, local brand officials announced during an unveiling in Dorado this week.

Toyota of Puerto Rico Marketing Manager Gerard Berlinski highlighted that the 2024 GX is repositioned as an authentic all-terrain vehicle, something new for Lexus. This model also breaks ground as the first vehicle to bring Lexus’ global “Project Overtrail” to life.

As revealed at the Tokyo Outdoor Show, the initiative aims to “inspire customers to explore nature through refined adventures.” The new Overtrail and Overtrail+ models fall under this initiative.

“This new GX marks the end of two generations and the beginning of a new direction for Lexus with the first redesign in 14 years. The vision was always to create something like never before. The model we bring was designed to motivate our customers to explore new roads with a robust set of off-road technologies,” said Berlinski.

The senior manager of vehicle operations at Toyota of Puerto Rico, Dany Oliva, spoke about the new platform of this model.

“The new GA-F features strong, lightweight ladder-frame chassis construction that increases body rigidity and improves on-road handling, key elements of the Lexus Driving Signature,” he said.

Built with the Custom White (TWB) method, the platform includes various materials and thicknesses that allow for weight-balanced molding, enhancing overall performance, Lexus explained.

The first GX Overtrail models offer unique performance features such as the electric dynamic suspension system. Unlike traditional stabilizer bars, this system allows each wheel to move independently, maintaining contact with the ground longer for a more comfortable ride, Lexus said.

Some of the model’s key features include an electronically controlled locking rear differential, multi-terrain selection, crawl control and downhill assist control. These work with the full-time four-wheel drive (4WD) system to help ensure GX Overtrail models have the traction needed to overcome challenging terrain.

Its towing capacity benefits from the power of a twin-turbo V6 engine with an output of 349 horsepower. This engine is tuned to be responsive to the driver’s commands, both on and off the road. With 479 foot pounds of torque, this SUV can tow up to 8,000 pounds.

For added performance on challenging terrain, the GX Overtrail+ comes equipped with 33-inch all-terrain tires on 18-inch alloy rims.

“Not only were these tires selected exclusively for the GX Overtrail models, but they are also the largest tires ever installed on a Lexus,” Oliva said.

Robust and elegant

“Lexus values building cars to connect with the human senses,” Oliva said, emphasizing the robust yet elegant exterior designed to tackle various roads, with features like a hood center hole to improve the driver’s view.

The refined interior is entirely digital, with details like a horizontal panel designed for intuitive vehicle positioning and newly redesigned seats featuring a massage function for increased comfort.

Technological advancements in the new Lexus include the Lexus Interface system, which personalizes the multimedia experience and offers seamless hands-free access to features such as the 21-speaker Mark Levinson sound system. Comfort technologies include a Head-Up Display, panoramic view monitor and digital rear-view mirror.

For added safety, the Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 provides active safety and convenience features, such as alerting to oncoming traffic at intersections and decelerating when detecting pedestrians, ensuring peace of mind on every trip, Lexus said.