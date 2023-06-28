Type to search

Paulson Puerto Rico Summer Analyst Program 2023 trains college students

Contributor June 28, 2023
As part of their duties, students will investigate an expansion opportunity for the organization and present their findings and strategies to company leadership upon completion of the internship.

During a six-week period this summer, a group of five college students is participating in the Paulson Puerto Rico Summer Analyst Program 2023, an intensive learning experience to equip them with skills essential to the development of financial models, through rotations across the company’s divisions.

The divisions include the Condado Collection conglomerate that manages the Condado Vanderbilt Hotel, La Concha Resort and Condado Ocean Club; the American International Plaza and 270 Muñoz Rivera Avenue corporate buildings; The St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort & Golf Club, and its most recent creation, United Collection Auto Group, a group of car dealerships.

In the program, participants develop basic analytical skills, learning and improving their practices on different platforms.

Alfredo Machargo, a marketing student; Fabián González from Economics; Gabriel Vargas and Eduardo Rivera from business administration; and Felipe Ríos, from accounting and finance, will utilize business tools such as Excel, PowerPoint for investment memos, financial analysis, asset management models, research, leadership and teamwork.

“The internship program aims to attract talented young people who are interested in contributing to Puerto Rico’s economic development from one of the companies with the most investments on the island,” said Rolando Padua, president of Paulson Puerto Rico.

“It has been designed in such a way that each student rotates through all the companies and, through mentorship and close interaction, learns from the leaders of the several areas of the business,” he added.

As part of their duties, students will investigate an expansion opportunity for the organization and present their findings and strategies to company leadership at the end of the internship.

María Victoria Muñoz, who was part of the program in previous years and is now a financial analyst and director of the program, said that for the concept, various “models of cutting-edge internships that are run in the best companies in the United States were used as a basis, adapting them to our industry and Puerto Rico.”

Participants, who are currently enrolled in a college undergraduate program, are participating in an in-person business world experience, receiving preparatory training for various roles and tasks that are carried out on a day-to-day basis in a firm of this size.

