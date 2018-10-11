Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services increase Triple-S Advantage’s star rating

October 11, 2018 95

Triple-S Advantage officials announced the company has achieved a 4.5 star rating out of five stars from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for its HMO contract.

In addition, it also achieved the highest five-star rating on the prescription drug (Part D) coverage of the same HMO contract. This achievement is a result of the company’s strategies and its close collaboration with its physicians and business partners to offer quality services to the over 110,000 Medicare Advantage members it serves, it announced.

“We’re very proud of this recognition of the hard work and dedication of our medical groups, in collaboration with our employees, to provide Triple-S Advantage members with the highest quality health services,” said Madeline Hernández-Urquiza, president of Triple-S Advantage and Triple-S Salud.

“This 4.5-star rating is evidence of Triple-S’s commitment to the well-being of all Puerto Ricans who entrust us with their health care. That’s why we proudly say that Triple-S Advantage is a real plan,” she said.

The CMS Star Rating System reflects the quality of care received by plan members, their satisfaction with their plan, and takes into account measures such as: preventive tests, the management of chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension, the prevention of falls and hospital readmissions, and medication adherence, among others.

Annually, CMS collects data and, based on it, awards each plan a rating from one to five, with five representing the highest possible rating.

Hernández-Urquiza explained Triple-S has continued to innovate both in its models of care as well as in technological solutions that are unique in Puerto Rico and allow its providers immediate access to its members’ health information.

“With this detailed and accurate view of each patient’s services, tests and results, the doctor can make more agile and accurate decisions about the patient’s health care needs,” she said.