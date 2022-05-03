Type to search

In-Brief

CofC backs federal bills seeking parity on health programs, tax incentives

Contributor May 3, 2022
At left: Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González meets with the CofC delegation.

The Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce (CofC) through its Federal Affairs Committee, ratified its support and endorsement of the bills presented in Congress by Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González seeking to promote parity on health-related issues and tax incentives, the trade organization’s President, Luis Gierbolini said.

“After successfully leading two CofC missions to Washington DC to follow up on meetings, build and foster communications with the federal government, garner support in Congress, and establish strategic alliances with national nonprofits and other commercial sectors, we continue to move ahead with additional efforts to fulfill the work agenda we have outlined for the benefit of Puerto Rico. Our organization is endorsing and stands by the Resident Commissioner’s bills, and we will continue to collaborate on this third round of meetings scheduled for next week in Washington,” Gierbolini said.

The bills getting support are H.R. 2653 – Medical Manufacturing, Economic Development, and Sustainability Act of 2021 (MMEDS Act of 2021) and the Request for Equity in the Medicare Advantage program (CMS-4192-P). 

Luis E. Pizarro-Otero, chairman of the CofC’s Health Committee, said the organization has focused mainly on health-related issues to achieve Medicare and Medicaid parity, which would represent releasing approximately $800 million annually from the government’s budget, making these funds available to meet other critical priorities for Puerto Rico. 

“Accomplishing equity in both Medicaid and Medicare Advantage would help improve the quality of health services for its beneficiaries, as well as the health system’s infrastructure, compensation to health providers and improve the precarious fiscal situation of the island,” Pizarro said.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

GAO: Puerto Rico spent most of its ’18 Medicaid budget on contractors
Contributor February 8, 2021
Medicaid, Medicare Advantage providers challenge Law 90 in federal court
Contributor October 4, 2019
U.S. Congress introduces $14B Medicaid parity bill for P.R., U.S. territories
Contributor July 11, 2019
P.R. Healthcare community urges Congress to pass PRIMA Act
Contributor November 21, 2018

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

GAO: Puerto Rico spent most of its ’18 Medicaid budget on contractors
Medicaid, Medicare Advantage providers challenge Law 90 in federal court
U.S. Congress introduces $14B Medicaid parity bill for P.R., U.S. territories
P.R. Healthcare community urges Congress to pass PRIMA Act
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.