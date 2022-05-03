CofC backs federal bills seeking parity on health programs, tax incentives

At left: Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González meets with the CofC delegation.

The Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce (CofC) through its Federal Affairs Committee, ratified its support and endorsement of the bills presented in Congress by Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González seeking to promote parity on health-related issues and tax incentives, the trade organization’s President, Luis Gierbolini said.

“After successfully leading two CofC missions to Washington DC to follow up on meetings, build and foster communications with the federal government, garner support in Congress, and establish strategic alliances with national nonprofits and other commercial sectors, we continue to move ahead with additional efforts to fulfill the work agenda we have outlined for the benefit of Puerto Rico. Our organization is endorsing and stands by the Resident Commissioner’s bills, and we will continue to collaborate on this third round of meetings scheduled for next week in Washington,” Gierbolini said.

The bills getting support are H.R. 2653 – Medical Manufacturing, Economic Development, and Sustainability Act of 2021 (MMEDS Act of 2021) and the Request for Equity in the Medicare Advantage program (CMS-4192-P).

Luis E. Pizarro-Otero, chairman of the CofC’s Health Committee, said the organization has focused mainly on health-related issues to achieve Medicare and Medicaid parity, which would represent releasing approximately $800 million annually from the government’s budget, making these funds available to meet other critical priorities for Puerto Rico.

“Accomplishing equity in both Medicaid and Medicare Advantage would help improve the quality of health services for its beneficiaries, as well as the health system’s infrastructure, compensation to health providers and improve the precarious fiscal situation of the island,” Pizarro said.