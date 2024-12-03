Type to search

In-Brief

New mental health app ‘Revive’ provides therapy, community support

NIMB Staff December 3, 2024
The platform offers personalized tools and a safe space to promote emotional well-being.

Revive, a new mental health-focused social media app, has been launched to help individuals manage their mental well-being through therapy, curated resources and community support.

“Revive aims to provide a comprehensive platform for mental health, ensuring that no one faces their challenges alone,” developers stated.

The app’s key features include:

  • Access to licensed therapists: Personalized therapy options tailored to individual needs.

  • Curated resources: Articles, videos and exercises focused on self-care, mindfulness and mental health education.

  • Community groups: Safe spaces where users can share experiences and seek support from peers.

  • Mood tracking: A tool to help users monitor their emotional well-being over time.

“Revive is designed to cater to individuals from all backgrounds, whether they are new to exploring mental health or continuing their wellness journey. Mental health is a universal need,” said José López, founder of Revive. “We built this app to make therapy and mental health resources accessible and effective.”

The developers said the platform utilizes advanced encryption to ensure user data privacy and provides a judgment-free environment for users.

Revive is currently seeking beta-testers ahead of its public launch on Jan. 2.

