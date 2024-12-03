Villa Montaña Beach Resort makes Condé Nast Traveler’s top Puerto Rico hotels list

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Located on 35 acres with 3 miles of pristine beach, Villa Montaña offers hacienda-style rooms and villas surrounded by lush vegetation and stunning ocean views.

The property was recognized for its blend of luxury and nature in Isabela.

Travel and tourism magazine Condé Nast Traveler recently published its list of the 20 best hotels in Puerto Rico, which includes Villa Montaña Beach Resort in Isabela.

“We’re proud and satisfied to receive this recognition from the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler publication for the first time,” said Alain Tiphaine, owner of the beachfront property.

“Excellence is the goal of the Villa Montaña team, and this distinction, without a doubt, is evidence that we are doing well and drives us to continue innovating to elevate the experience of our guests and visitors,” he said.

Villa Montaña offers guests “the ideal combination of luxury and nature, offering all the services of a resort while retaining the personalized character of a boutique hotel.”

The resort features two swimming pools, facilities and equipment for water sports such as fishing, windsurfing, kitesurfing and diving, beach bikes, free snorkeling equipment, and horseback riding on the beach. Its restaurant, The Eclipse, is regarded as one of the best on the island.

Hotels featured on Condé Nast Traveler are independently selected by its editors and written about by a journalist from the publication who knows the destination and has visited the property.

When choosing hotels, the editors consider properties of all price points that offer an authentic and intimate experience of the destination, considering design, location, service and sustainability credentials.