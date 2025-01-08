Aerostar investing $1M in EV fleet, chargers at SJU airport

One of the newly introduced electric vehicles at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport’s new EV charging station.

The airport operator invests $591,780 in electric vehicle fleet and plans an additional $410,000 investment for EV upgrades this year as passenger traffic surges.

Aerostar Puerto Rico, the operator of Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, has launched its first electric vehicle fleet and installed charging stations for electric cars in its multi-story parking lot. These sustainability measures coincide with a significant rise in passenger traffic at the airport, which recorded a 16.2% year-on-year increase in 2024.

Aerostar Puerto Rico President Jorge Hernández confirmed a $591,780 investment in seven electric and hybrid vehicles for the Security, Operations and Facilities departments. The company also plans a $410,000 investment for nine additional electric units for the Facilities, Operations, Safety and Sustainability departments.

“Our goal at Aerostar is to progressively change vehicles to electric units until we reach the goal of having an all-electric fleet in the coming years,” Hernández said. “This type of transport is in line with the initiatives to reduce carbon dioxide emissions contemplated in the airport’s Sustainability Plan. In addition, it offers the advantage of reducing noise and maintenance of the units.”

The sustainability measures have been partly driven by rising passenger traffic, with domestic traffic rising by 14.7% and international traffic surging by 29.3%. December 2024 saw 1,141,504 domestic passengers, up from 995,024 the previous year, and international traffic reached 147,906, compared to 114,385 in December 2023. Total passenger traffic for 2024 hit 13,247,382, an 8.6% increase over 2023.

EV chargers installed

As part of its sustainability strategy, Aerostar has installed its first public electric vehicle charging points on the third floor of the airport parking lot. The charging station, managed by Puerto Rican company Velocicharge, operates 24/7. Users can recharge their vehicles through the Velocicharge app.

The airport’s efforts earned it the Airports Going Green 2024 award from the American Association of Airport Executives for its environmental initiatives.

For fleet management, Aerostar installed two ABB Terra 54 fast chargers with a 50-kilowatt (kW) charging capacity. Hernández explained that the passenger charging stations include four ABB Terra AC Wallbox chargers providing Level 2 charging at 9.6 kW. Four additional chargers will be installed on each of the fourth and fifth floors next year, bringing the total to 12 chargers.

“The convenience of having chargers for electric cars adds to the visitor experience at the airport, as it will allow them to perform multiple tasks at the same time,” Hernández said.

Charging rates will start at 54 cents per kilowatt, with an additional $1 connection fee. Velocicharge will offer customer support through its app to assist users during the charging process.

“Partnerships like this not only reinforce consumer confidence in the transition to electric mobility, but also mark a significant step toward a more sustainable future,” said Carlos Vizcarrondo, CEO and owner of Velocicharge. “This expansion in access points not only facilitates the transition to electric vehicles but also underscores our commitment to accessible and convenient infrastructure for all.”