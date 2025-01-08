Type to search

DTOP gets $2M allocation to develop transportation network in Hato Rey

NIMB Staff January 8, 2025
The La Vereda project will be developed in the Hato Rey neighborhood of San Juan and will include pedestrian and nonmotorized connections linking jobs, schools, services, recreational facilities and the Tren Urbano rail system.

Puerto Rico project to improve active transportation gets U.S. funding.

The Puerto Rico Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTOP, in Spanish) will receive $2 million to plan and design an improved active transportation network in the Hato Rey neighborhood of San Juan. The project will focus on pedestrian and nonmotorized connections linking jobs, schools, services, and recreational facilities to the Tren Urbano rail system.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced the funding, stating that the project, named “La Vereda,” aims to promote low or zero-emission transportation options. It also seeks to engage disadvantaged communities through a participatory design process to improve infrastructure, promote economic development, and enhance mobility along PR-1 in Hato Rey and nearby areas.

The project, named “La Vereda,” was approved under the FHA’s Active Transportation Infrastructure Investment Program (ATIIP), which awarded a total of $44.5 million in grants to communities in 13 states and Puerto Rico.

“Through the Active Transportation Infrastructure Investment Program, communities across the country are making safe and accessible active transportation options a reality,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. 

“With the grants announced today — made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law — towns and cities in more than a dozen states will have funding in place to plan or construct infrastructure that allows people to safely walk, bike, and roll to schools, medical centers, jobs, and other destinations,” he added.

News is my Business requested further details from DTOP officials about the project’s timeline, including start and completion dates, but received no response.

Tags:

