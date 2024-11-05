Type to search

Featured Government

USACE, DTOP partner to start relocating 59 flood-prone properties

Michelle Kantrow November 5, 2024
From left: Col. Charles Decker, USACE Caribbean District commander, and Eileen Vélez, secretary of the Puerto Rico Department of Transportation and Public Works

The initiative is part of the Río Grande de Manatí Flood Risk Management Project in Ciales, which has an estimated cost of $29.8 million.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and Puerto Rico’s Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTOP) signed a project partnership agreement (PPA) to initiate the relocation assistance process for 59 properties located in a flood zone as part of the Río Grande de Manatí Flood Risk Management Project in Ciales, with an estimated cost of $29.8 million.

This is the first PPA executed by USACE’s recently created Caribbean District and the DTOP.

“It’s with great satisfaction that we announce the signing of this agreement, which allows us to proceed with the relocation assistance process for these families and advance this project, thereby delivering a safer and more resilient future for the community in Ciales,” said Col. Charles Decker, USACE Caribbean District commander.

“We appreciate the support of our local sponsor, the Puerto Rico Department of Transportation and Public Works, as well as the municipal administration of Ciales for their assistance throughout this process,” he added.

The Río Grande de Manatí Flood Risk Management Project in Ciales was authorized under Section 202 of the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 2020. The agreement covers the acquisition and demolition of 59 structures within the flood zone.

Residents and businesses will be relocated outside the flood area to comparable properties, respecting the preferences of those displaced, officials from both agencies said.

“This project represents a significant advancement for the safety and well-being of families living in the areas near the river. This collaborative effort between the DTPW and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will not only protect residents from the floods that have affected the region for years, but it will also contribute to the preservation of the natural environment,” said DTOP Secretary Eileen Vélez.

“The conversion of this area into a nature reserve will ensure the safety of communities while promoting environmental conservation, thus benefiting both the population and local biodiversity,” Vélez said.

The Río Grande de Manatí Flood Risk Management Project in Ciales is a cost-shared project, with 65% of the cost covered by federal funds under the 2022 Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act (DRSAA) and the remaining 35% funded by the DTOP as the local project sponsor.

Tags:

You Might also Like

USDA awards $103K to Jack Packaging in Puerto Rico for renewable energy system
NIMB Staff August 19, 2024
FEMA aids Puerto Rico towns’ recovery with mapping tools
NIMB Staff May 14, 2024

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK SPONSORED BY:

The digital world is another space where we live together. It’s important that we think about this not only as a personal responsibility but also as a collective responsibility, and for that, we need to be proactive and responsible.

 

— Carla Framil-Ferrán, vice president of Legal at Liberty Communications

Related Stories

USDA awards $103K to Jack Packaging in Puerto Rico for renewable energy system
FEMA aids Puerto Rico towns’ recovery with mapping tools
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.