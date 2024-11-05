USACE, DTOP partner to start relocating 59 flood-prone properties

From left: Col. Charles Decker, USACE Caribbean District commander, and Eileen Vélez, secretary of the Puerto Rico Department of Transportation and Public Works

The initiative is part of the Río Grande de Manatí Flood Risk Management Project in Ciales, which has an estimated cost of $29.8 million.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and Puerto Rico’s Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTOP) signed a project partnership agreement (PPA) to initiate the relocation assistance process for 59 properties located in a flood zone as part of the Río Grande de Manatí Flood Risk Management Project in Ciales, with an estimated cost of $29.8 million.

This is the first PPA executed by USACE’s recently created Caribbean District and the DTOP.

“It’s with great satisfaction that we announce the signing of this agreement, which allows us to proceed with the relocation assistance process for these families and advance this project, thereby delivering a safer and more resilient future for the community in Ciales,” said Col. Charles Decker, USACE Caribbean District commander.

“We appreciate the support of our local sponsor, the Puerto Rico Department of Transportation and Public Works, as well as the municipal administration of Ciales for their assistance throughout this process,” he added.

The Río Grande de Manatí Flood Risk Management Project in Ciales was authorized under Section 202 of the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 2020. The agreement covers the acquisition and demolition of 59 structures within the flood zone.

Residents and businesses will be relocated outside the flood area to comparable properties, respecting the preferences of those displaced, officials from both agencies said.

“This project represents a significant advancement for the safety and well-being of families living in the areas near the river. This collaborative effort between the DTPW and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will not only protect residents from the floods that have affected the region for years, but it will also contribute to the preservation of the natural environment,” said DTOP Secretary Eileen Vélez.

“The conversion of this area into a nature reserve will ensure the safety of communities while promoting environmental conservation, thus benefiting both the population and local biodiversity,” Vélez said.

The Río Grande de Manatí Flood Risk Management Project in Ciales is a cost-shared project, with 65% of the cost covered by federal funds under the 2022 Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act (DRSAA) and the remaining 35% funded by the DTOP as the local project sponsor.