USDA awards $103K to Jack Packaging in Puerto Rico for renewable energy system

Maximiliano J. Trujillo, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development state director for Puerto Rico

The agency is supporting the snack manufacturer as part of its effort to promote growth and clean energy in rural communities.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development recently awarded $103,525 to Jack Packaging Inc., a local snack manufacturer in Ciales, Puerto Rico, to develop a renewable energy system projected to save $22,714 annually in energy costs.

Maximiliano Trujillo-Ortega, the USDA Rural Development state director for Puerto Rico, explained that the initiative is part of a broader set of economic development projects aimed at reducing costs, creating jobs, and upgrading critical infrastructure in rural and tribal communities participating in the Rural Partners Network (RPN).

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris launched the RPN in April 2022 and expanded it in November 2022 to ensure that historically underserved communities receive their “fair share of funding from federal agencies,” according to the news release. The RPN is now active in 36 community networks in 10 states and Puerto Rico.

Since its inception, the USDA has provided more than $1 billion to support thousands of economic development projects in RPN communities.

The USDA is distributing approximately $49 million in grants and loans to support 59 economic development projects designed to address immediate needs and foster sustainable economic growth in rural and tribal communities.

These projects, many of which result from collaboration between community networks and federal RPN staff, aim to lower costs for families and small businesses, create jobs and expand business opportunities.

The funding will also support the transition to clean energy, infrastructure modernization, affordable housing, and enhanced community water and food supplies in RPN communities in nine states and Puerto Rico.

“The Biden-Harris Administration has fought to win unprecedented resources for rural communities, and the Rural Partners Network gets them to the people who need them most,” said USDA Rural Development Undersecretary Basil Gooden. “These latest investments help ensure every community in this country has clean water and energy, good jobs and a prosperous future.”

The community networks receive support from full-time USDA staff who live and work locally. The staff members provide technical assistance based on each community’s needs, helping them navigate federal programs, build relationships and apply for funding.