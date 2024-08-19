Puerto Rico’s MICE market hits $192M, up 249% since 2019

Attendees participate in a conference at the Puerto Rico Convention Center.

The meetings, conventions and sports markets achieved record-breaking sales and room night bookings.

The meetings, conventions and sports market segment generated more than $192.3 million in sales in Puerto Rico during fiscal year 2024, according to the island’s destination marketing organization (DMO), Discover Puerto rico.

The figure is an 8% increase compared to the previous year and a 249% increase compared to 2019, the last pre-pandemic year when the industry captured $55.1 million, the DMO said.

Specifically, efforts in the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) market secured 239,075 room night bookings. This figure represents a 22% increase from the previous year and an 87% increase from pandemic levels, establishing 2024 as the strongest fiscal year in more than a decade for this visitor economy segment.

“When you combine a destination as diverse as ours with world-class facilities, culturally rich products, successful marketing and strategic sales efforts, we achieve these accomplishments, marking a significant step forward for our industry,” said Discover Puerto Rico CEO Brad Dean.

Notable events held in fiscal year 2024 included the Preferred Pump Dealer Awards Program 2024, which generated an economic impact of more than $6.7 million; the Caribbean CueSports International EXPO 2023, with an impact of nearly $3.9 million; and the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) Meeting 2024, which contributed nearly $3 million.

The events with the highest number of contracted nights in fiscal year 2024 included the Hudson River Trading LLC. US Office Trip 2024, which secured 3,270 contracted nights and generated an economic impact of nearly $4.4 million. The Parents as Teachers 2025 Annual Conference followed closely, with 4,454 contracted nights and an impact of $2.6 million.

Other significant events were the Iron Caribbean Winter Swimming Training Center 2023-2024, which accounted for 3,889 contracted nights and an impact of over $2.1 million, the United Postmasters and Managers of America 2026 National Convention, with 3,330 contracted nights and an impact of $1.8 million, and the Amex InterAction 2024, which saw 3,735 contracted nights and an impact exceeding $1.7 million.

“These new milestones in economic impact and bookings in the MICE and sports market demonstrate our potential in the events and conventions segment,” said Ed Carey, the DMO’s chief sales officer. “When the industry works together, we are more effective and better strengthen our appeal to group and business travel.”