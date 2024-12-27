Type to search

Featured Tourism/Transportation

Puerto Rico tourism reports record lodging revenue, market shifts

G. Torres December 27, 2024
Lodging demand in Puerto Rico rose 7% year-to-date through November, with rental accommodations now accounting for 45% of the market share, according to Discover Puerto Rico.

The island’s destination marketing organization monitors Puerto Rico tourism’s brand health through three key performance indicators: familiarity, perception and likelihood to visit.

Lodging demand in Puerto Rico through November increased by 7% to 6.7 million room nights compared with the same period last year, Discover Puerto Rico reported, citing year-to-date estimates from Smith Travel Research (STR) and AirDNA.

November lodging demand followed unusual trends, partly due to slow demand at the beginning of the month caused by the elections and a late Thanksgiving holiday, according to Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s destination marketing organization (DMO).

Demand for rental accommodations grew 18% year over year, while hotel room demand remained flat at -0.3%. Rental demand estimates for the month point to more than 229,000 booked room nights, 17% higher than a year ago, accounting for 45% of the total demand market share.

Year-to-date lodging revenue estimates through November reached $1.7 billion, an 8% increase from last year and 104% more than in 2019. Hotels recorded an average daily rate (ADR) of $280 in November, up 7% from last year.

Rental booked nights pacing ahead of last year
The updated national hotel forecast released in August by Tourism Economics and STR anticipates that hotel demand in the U.S. will experience less than 1% growth in 2024 before gaining momentum in 2025.

Growth in the group segment and international arrivals is expected to help offset softness in domestic travel. Softening demand is particularly noticeable among lower-price hotels, where economic headwinds are affecting some household budgets, according to Discover Puerto Rico’s report.

The modest growth in hotel demand is projected to match the growth in the hotel supply, keeping the annual occupancy rate unchanged from 2023 to 2024 at 63%. Room revenue is forecast to grow 2.7% in 2024, mostly due to a 2% growth in ADR.

Locally, hotels have maintained rate strategies similar to last year, with a year-to-date growth of 1% at $291, peaking at $381 in March 2024, Discover Puerto Rico reported.

Independently managed rental properties have increased in supply, driving up competition in the sector and causing ADR to drop 5% since last year to $229, with little seasonal change.

Unlike the rental market, hotels have managed revenue yields in proportion to seasonal demand, according to the report. While rental properties show a $15 spread between their highest and lowest ADR months, hotels have created a $170 spread between March, which was the peak of the season, and September of this year. Because of this strategy, hotels account for two-thirds of total lodging revenue, despite increases in market share by the rental segment.

The DMO regularly conducts Puerto Rico tourism’s brand health measurements by monitoring three key performance indicators: familiarity, perception and likelihood to visit.

As of this year, 48% of respondents have a positive perception of Puerto Rico; 25% are likely to visit in the next year — a 10-point increase since 2019; and 45% say they are familiar or very familiar with Puerto Rico, Discover Puerto Rico reported.

Author Details
G. Torres
Author Details
G. Torres is a freelance journalist, writer and editor. She’s worked in business journalism for more than 25 years, including posts as a reporter and copy editor at Caribbean Business, business editor at the San Juan Star and oil markets editor at S&P Global Platts (previously a McGraw Hill company). She’s also worked in marketing on and off for decades, now freelancing for local marketing and communications agencies.
gtorreswriter@gmail.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Airbnb enforces anti-party measures for Halloween in Puerto Rico
NIMB Staff October 29, 2024
Puerto Rico’s MICE market hits $192M, up 249% since 2019
NIMB Staff August 19, 2024
Bookings in Puerto Rico up 27% in Q1, Discover Puerto Rico says
Contributor February 9, 2024
Mobile bookings fuel Expedia business in 2016
Contributor March 23, 2017

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK SPONSORED BY:

The intellectual property (IP) side of technology is growing faster than ever in Puerto Rico. The island has a rich portfolio of IP, most of it linked to academics, biotech and pharma.

 

The institutions didn’t think that you could do both. You had to focus on one or the other. Now, academia is more open to innovators inventing or creating proprietary technologies. So, we’re seeing a boom in the number of people applying to Science Trust programs to obtain funds to create tech-based businesses.

 

Héctor Jirau, executive director of Parallel18, the business acceleration program of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust (Science Trust)

 

Related Stories

Airbnb enforces anti-party measures for Halloween in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico’s MICE market hits $192M, up 249% since 2019
Bookings in Puerto Rico up 27% in Q1, Discover Puerto Rico says
Mobile bookings fuel Expedia business in 2016
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.