Fairmont El San Juan unveils ‘Best in Class’ epicurean retreat package

The Fairmont El San Juan Hotel in Isla Verde

The $50,000 package combines luxury accommodations with cultural and culinary experiences.

The Fairmont El San Juan Hotel has announced its $50,000 “Best in Class” Epicurean Retreat Package, which offers tailor-made experiences designed for what it called “a trip of a lifetime.”

“Immerse yourself in the comfort and island culture with iconic accommodations that celebrate Fairmont El San Juan Hotel’s elegant past and modern luxury. From the moment you arrive, you will feel welcomed into the island’s rich heritage,” the offer description states.

“Whether you are an aspiring foodie, a culinary expert or simply passionate about exploring local cuisine, this is a majestic opportunity to connect with the people and culture of Puerto Rico,” the description adds.

The package includes:

Accommodation: Guests can choose between the Ocean Villa Room or the Presidential Suite, both offering views of Puerto Rico’s coastline and the hotel’s timeless elegance.

Private car service: Includes transfer from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport to the hotel.

Private yacht cruise: A catered gourmet lunch prepared by the hotel’s executive chef accompanies a trip to Icacos island.

Exclusive tour & mixology class: Learn about Puerto Rico’s rum heritage with a Ron del Barrilito tour and mixology session, featuring the craftsmanship of the island’s oldest rum, which has been produced since 1880.

Old San Juan walking tour: An expert guide leads guests through the city’s 16th-century history and colonial influences.

Dinner at Caña: Enjoy a culinary experience at Caña restaurant, where chef José Enrique, a James Beard Award finalist, highlights local ingredients and Puerto Rican flavors.

Daily breakfast: A buffet breakfast for two at Caña, featuring fresh, local ingredients.

Private cabana access: Oceanfront cabana access ensures serenity and comfort throughout the stay.

“This package promises an unforgettable escape, combining luxury, culture and gastronomy for a truly exceptional experience,” the hotel stated.