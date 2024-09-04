2 Puerto Rico properties on finalist list for ’24 Historic Hotels of America annual awards

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Condado Vanderbilt Hotel

The award winners will be announced on Nov. 21.

The Condado Vanderbilt Hotel, built in 1919, and the Fairmont El San Juan Hotel, built in 1958, both located in San Juan, Puerto Rico, have been named finalists in the 2024 Historic Hotels of America annual awards of excellence.

Historic Hotels of America is a program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation that recognizes outstanding historic hotels and hoteliers. Categories include “Best Historic Resort,” “Sustainability Champion” and “Historic Hotelier of the Year.”

The Fairmont El San Juan was nominated among properties with 201 to 400 guestrooms, while the Condado Vanderbilt was included in the “Best Historic Hotel” category.

Award winners will be announced on Nov. 21 during the Historic Hotels Annual Awards of Excellence ceremony and gala.

“It’s an honor to congratulate all of the 2024 Historic Hotels of America Annual Awards of Excellence nominee finalists,” said Lawrence Horwitz, executive vice president, Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide.

The competition drew more than 500 nominations, with the finalists representing a diverse range of historic inns, boutique hotels, lifestyle hotels, and legendary resorts from small towns, large cities, and national historic districts across the United States.

“We applaud the dedication and passion of the thousands of individuals working at these iconic and legendary historic hotels that keep the stories alive from the past and make staying or celebrating special occasions at these historic hotels memorable experiences,” Horwitz added.