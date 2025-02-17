Type to search

Combate Beach Resort earns 2025 Traveller Review Award

Maria Miranda February 17, 2025
An outdoor seating area at Combate Beach Resort in Cabo Rojo.

The Cabo Rojo resort continues to be top ranked as it prepares for the high summer season.

Parador Combate Beach Resort, located in front of El Combate Beach on Puerto Rico’s west coast in Cabo Rojo, has received the 2025 Traveller Review Award from Booking.com and said it is ready for the high summer season and continuing to support tourism on the island’s southwest region.

In recent years, Combate Beach Resort has earned multiple quality recognitions for what the resort describes as its “commitment to providing comfortable, elegant and safe facilities, along with excellent service.” These factors, it said, have helped it maintain its growth, rank as the top parador in Cabo Rojo and place among the top 15 in Puerto Rico, according to TripAdvisor rankings.

The Traveller Review Award 2025 recognizes consistency in quality and service among Booking.com members. Combate Beach Resort maintains a score of nine out of 10, based on the average of all verified customer reviews received over the past 36 months.

The resort attributes much of its success to its employees and collaborators. General Manager Xavier Ramírez said he has carefully selected a team of passionate and talented Puerto Ricans, fostering a culture of teamwork to ensure that guests feel welcomed and enjoy a memorable stay.

“The feedback we receive highlights how much guests value our team,” Ramírez said. “We have invested a lot of time choosing and training people with great professional ethics and a strong commitment to quality and service.”

The resort recently completed the Puerto Rico Tourism Company’s semi-annual quality inspection with a score of 98% and has been part of the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Hall of Fame since 2018.

It also promotes sustainability in tourism. At the end of 2024, it renewed its certification as an EcoEstancia (Sustainable Accommodation) from the Puerto Rico Tourism Company and has been recognized as a Green Leader – Gold Level by TripAdvisor since 2015.

Cabo Rojo was recently listed among the 10 best destinations to visit in Puerto Rico in 2025 by U.S. News Travel.

Maria Miranda
Maria Miranda is an investigative reporter and editor with 20 years of experience in Puerto Rico's English-language newspapers.
