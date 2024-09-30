Puerto Rico Science Trust invests $560K in local research projects

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

From left: Researchers Tugrul Giray, Riccardo Papa and Nawal Boukli.

The Catalyzer Research Grant program selected eight researchers who received $70,000 each.

The Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust has invested $560,000 in local research through its 2024 Catalyzer Research Grant (CRG) program, which allocates funding based on a peer-reviewed selection process.

At the recent CRG award ceremony, eight researchers each received a grant of $70,000 to advance their projects, as part of the trust’s “commitment to fostering innovation and supporting local researchers who are pushing the boundaries of science and technology.”

The CRG program is designed to enhance the competitiveness of Puerto Rican researchers by providing bridge funding to achieve reproducible results, address feedback and secure resources needed for their work.

The 2024 grant recipients represent a range of institutions, including the University of Puerto Rico with projects from the Mayagüez, Medical Sciences, Ponce and Río Piedras campuses; the Ponce Medical School Foundation Inc.; and the Molecular Science Research Center.

The funded projects span areas such as environmental and health sciences, biotechnology and comparative animal studies, including topics such as coastal defense, prostate cancer profiling, endometriosis treatment, nanophotonic devices, stress proteins, seagrass resilience and HIV vaccine development.

“We’re thrilled to support these innovative projects through the Catalyzer Research Grant. This funding is crucial for advancing local research and reinforcing Puerto Rico’s position as a hub of scientific excellence,” said trust CEO Lucy Crespo.

“The ceremony not only celebrates our researchers but also underscores our commitment to fostering a dynamic research environment in Puerto Rico,” she said.

The CRG program received 40 letters of intent in April, inviting 32 applicants to submit full proposals by June. Of the 28 proposals received, eight were selected by a panel of 57 experts from countries including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, Spain, France, the United Kingdom, Italy and the Netherlands after review by the nonprofit’s scientific board.

“The CRG program is not just about funding projects; it’s about unlocking the potential within Puerto Rico’s research community,” said Andreica Maldonado, director of the trust’s Research Grants Program.

“By providing the essential support and resources, we empower our local scientists to push the boundaries of knowledge and innovation,” she said. “Our goal is to create a sustainable and thriving research ecosystem that not only advances scientific discovery but also fosters resilience, collaboration, and a brighter future for Puerto Rico. Each project we fund is a step toward building a legacy of excellence that will inspire generations to come.”

The award event also facilitated discussions among researchers, research administrators and university presidents, encouraging collaboration and exchange of ideas.