World Robot Olympiad 2024 to take place in Puerto Rico this week

NIMB Staff September 30, 2024
César Cabrera, executive director of Techno Inventors and national organizer of the World Robot Olympiad in Puerto Rico.

The competition promotes STEM education.

More than 200 teams from 15 countries, including China, Romania, Korea, the United States, Colombia, Panama and Puerto Rico, will participate in the World Robot Olympiad (WRO) Open Championship for the Americas 2024 , which will be held from Oct. 1-3 at the Puerto Rico Convention Center.

The event will bring together robotics teams from public and private educational institutions, competing against international delegations.

“Holding the WRO Open Championship in Puerto Rico represents an investment in the island’s youth. It will foster a passion for science, technology, engineering and mathematics in boys and girls from an early age and prepare young students for the demands of the modern workforce. 

“In addition, it will promote innovation, foster local talent, and transform Puerto Rico into a center of technological excellence,” said César Cabrera, executive director of Techno Inventors and national organizer of WRO in Puerto Rico.

Techno Inventors and WRO focus on training participants in skills such as critical thinking, creativity, problem-solving and digital literacy. These skills are intended to foster collaboration and adaptability in an evolving technological landscape, they noted.

The event will also feature prominent leaders in science and technology participating in panel discussions, as well as poster exhibitions by young university students from the NASA Puerto Rico Space Grant Consortium.

“By hosting the regional championship of the World Robotics Olympics, Puerto Rico is not just a participant, but a leader in STEAM education. This is a significant step that demonstrates Puerto Rico’s talent and potential to organize the international final in 2026,” Cabrera added.

The three-day event will include competitions in categories such as RoboMission, RoboSport, Future Innovators and Future Engineers, alongside opening ceremonies, awards ceremonies and exhibitions.

“WRO 2024 is not just another robotics competition. It is the first and only competition of robots with artificial intelligence, a testament to Puerto Rico’s commitment to STEM education and the development of robotics and technological innovation at a global level,” organizers said.

