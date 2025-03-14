Type to search

Puerto Rico Restaurants Association honors industry’s women leaders

NIMB Staff March 14, 2025
From left: Janssy Ortíz of Tre Amici and Adriana Gabriela Hernández of Bambina/Hiedra receive their recognitions.
ASORE recognized top chefs, managers, bartenders and restaurant owners.

The Puerto Rico Restaurants Association (ASORE, in Spanish) recently hosted the 2025 Women in the Industry event, celebrating the contributions of women in the island’s prepared food sector. Held at The Mall of San Juan, the event was a collaboration between ASORE and the shopping center, which is marking its 10th anniversary this year.

In 2025, ASORE received 165 nominations for women excelling in various industry roles. An evaluation committee selected top professionals across four categories: chef, manager, bartender and restaurant owner.

“At ASORE, we take great pride in celebrating and recognizing the talent, passion and dedication of extraordinary women who, through their work, elevate our industry and inspire future generations,” Asore President Carlos Budet said. “This event not only highlights their achievements but also emphasizes the importance of continuing to create spaces that promote equity and professional growth within our industry.”

Marnie Marquina, general manager of The Mall of San Juan, emphasized the significance of this partnership and the shopping center’s commitment to the restaurant industry.

“We are truly honored to be part of this celebration that recognizes the talent and dedication of so many women in the restaurant industry,” she said. “At The Mall of San Juan, we strongly believe in supporting initiatives that foster growth and visibility for local talent, and this event is an excellent opportunity to showcase female leadership in this sector. What better way to celebrate our 10th anniversary than by promoting events like this, which uplift our community.”

