DDEC, Evertec to offer free digital transformation workshops to SMEs

Sebastián Negrón-Reichard, secretary of the Puerto Rico Department of Economic Development and Commerce

The training sessions, which start today, will help the competitiveness of local businesses.

Small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) in Puerto Rico will have access to free digital transformation workshops through a collaborative agreement between the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish) and payment processing company Evertec.

The initiative, which will take place at the Trade and Export Program Entrepreneurship Centers in San Juan, Ponce and Mayagüez, seeks to boost the digitalization and competitiveness of local businesses.

“One of the key components to promoting the establishment and development of Puerto Rican SMEs is providing entrepreneurs with the necessary training to achieve this goal. We want to foster innovation, the use of new technologies, and the export of their products and services,” DDEC Secretary Sebastián Negrón-Reichard said.

“For this reason, Evertec and the Strategic Alliances Division of the DDEC’s Trade and Export Program have agreed to begin offering entrepreneurs free training workshops, led by experts in those specific areas, to pave their way to success,” he said.

The workshops will provide entrepreneurs with tools to optimize processes and improve competitiveness in local and international markets. The focus will be on transforming businesses toward a digital model, increasing efficiency and improving customer service.

“These workshops will allow SMEs to learn about and leverage key technological tools to improve their efficiency and customer experience. They will learn how to use e-commerce software and platforms to automate processes, reduce losses and optimize product availability,” Negrón-Reichard said.

“They will also explore advanced solutions to ensure the security, integrity and confidentiality of their digital operations. All of this is aimed at providing them with the knowledge needed to transform their businesses and take them to the next level in the digital age,” he added.

Workshop topics include “Business on wheels: Payment processing for your food truck,” “Inventory management 101: Learn the tools that do it for you,” “Technology: Ally of your entrepreneurship,” “How to bring your business into the digital ecosystem,” “Omnichannel: Importance, advantages, and local and international reach,” and “Secure transactions in a digital environment.”

Meanwhile, Alexandra López-Soler, chief marketing officer of Evertec Group LLC, said the agreement underscores Evertec’s commitment to strengthening SMEs, which are key to boosting Puerto Rico’s economy.

“Through these specialized workshops, we reach our entrepreneurs to educate them about innovative technologies available to optimize processes and expand into new international markets,” López-Soler said. These free workshops are part of our commitment to driving the island’s socioeconomic development.”

Soraya Morón, executive director of the Trade and Export Program Entrepreneurship Centers, invited interested business owners to register promptly.

“We want [SMEs] to benefit from this excellent training opportunity that will help them strengthen their operations and stay up to date with market trends, thanks to the important agreement reached with Evertec, a proven company in the business world with the latest technology,” she said.

The workshops begin today from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Entrepreneurship Center in Ponce. Participants may register online to secure their spot.