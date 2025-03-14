Insight: Why Walmart Marketplace is the future of e-commerce

Walmart’s e-commerce sales surged 24% in 2023, reflecting the platform’s rapid growth and expanding influence in the online retail market.

Entrepreneur Keishla Michelle Cabrera on how sellers can benefit from lower fees, less competition and long-term growth.

The e-commerce world is changing at lightning speed, and in 2025, businesses that don’t adapt could miss out. With giants like Amazon dominating, Walmart Marketplace is emerging as a powerful alternative for sellers seeking explosive growth and long-term success. Here’s why joining today could transform your business.

Walmart’s e-commerce growth: By the numbers

Here’s a look at Walmart’s e-commerce sales over the years, as reported by CNBC:

2018: $11.5 billion

2020: $38.7 billion

2021: $47.8 billion

2022: $53.9 billion

2023: $64.8 billion

This steady upward trend highlights Walmart’s commitment to expanding its e-commerce presence and creating opportunities for sellers. As Walmart continues to invest in its marketplace and fulfillment services, its growth trajectory will only increase.

Why Walmart Marketplace stands out against Amazon

While Amazon dominates global e-commerce, Walmart Marketplace offers distinct advantages for sellers looking to diversify. One of the most significant benefits is Walmart’s lower selling fees, which boost profit margins compared to Amazon’s higher referral fees. Additionally, Walmart’s marketplace is less saturated, giving new sellers higher visibility and a better chance of gaining traction quickly.

Key benefits of selling on Walmart Marketplace:

No monthly subscription fees – Save $39.99/month compared to Amazon.

Lower selling fees – Higher profit margins.

Less marketplace competition – Increased visibility.

Cost-effective fast shipping via Walmart Fulfillment Services (WFS).

Transparency in policies – 15 days’ notice on changes.

Walmart also offers affordable, fast shipping through Walmart Fulfillment Services (WFS), which provides two-day delivery at lower costs than Amazon’s FBA. This not only enhances customer experience but also improves profitability for sellers.

Moreover, Walmart’s stable and transparent policies make it easier for sellers to plan for the long term. While Amazon is known for frequent policy changes and unexpected listing restrictions, Walmart provides sellers with at least 15 days’ notice for any changes or restrictions, allowing them to adjust their strategies without disruption.

Our experience: Why we chose Walmart in 2024

When we started selling on Walmart Marketplace in 2024, we were looking for a platform that complemented our success on other marketplaces while offering unique growth opportunities. Walmart delivered on all fronts. The approval process was straightforward, and we were able to set up our store quickly. With less competition, our products gained faster traction, leading to higher sales volumes.

In the first few months, we noticed a 30% increase in sales compared to other platforms. The lower fees and cost-effective fulfillment options through Walmart Fulfillment Services (WFS) allowed us to reinvest more in our business. Walmart’s stable and transparent policies also gave us peace of mind, allowing us to focus on growing rather than navigating constant changes.

The cost savings from lower fees, coupled with affordable fulfillment options, have been key in reinvesting more into our business. Our experience has been overwhelmingly positive, and we believe that the sooner you join Walmart Marketplace, the sooner you can start reaping the rewards.

Diversification is the key to e-commerce success

For long-term success in e-commerce, diversification is crucial. Every marketplace has its loyal customer base, and being present on multiple platforms increases your sales potential. While Walmart has been a fantastic addition to our business, we believe that sellers should not rely on just one platform. By expanding across Walmart, Amazon, eBay, and TikTok Shop, you can maximize visibility, capture different buyer demographics, and build a more resilient business.

In today’s dynamic e-commerce environment, relying on just one sales channel is a risk. Diversification isn’t about growth — it’s about future-proofing your business and adapting to any changes in the marketplace.

How to start selling on Walmart Marketplace

Starting your e-commerce journey on Walmart Marketplace is simple. First, visit the Walmart Marketplace website and complete the application form to apply for a seller account. Ensure you have a valid business tax ID to get started. Once approved, create your seller profile, upload product listings, and optimize descriptions for visibility.

Before adding products, check if your items are already in Walmart’s catalog. If they are, you can easily add your offer; if not, create a new listing with accurate details and high-quality images. You can choose between Walmart Fulfillment Services (WFS) for fast, cost-effective shipping or managing your own logistics.

To stand out, optimize your listings with high-quality images, compelling descriptions, and competitive pricing. Leverage advertising and promotions, such as Sponsored Products ads, to increase visibility and drive sales. Finally, use Walmart’s analytics tools to monitor performance and expand your offers based on demand.

Future opportunities: 2025 and beyond

Walmart is set to launch the Walmart Seller App soon, which will help sellers manage their accounts, check sales, and optimize listings from their mobile devices. This new app will provide enhanced features, like real-time sales tracking, inventory management, and order fulfillment updates. These tools will make it easier than ever to manage your business on the go.

In addition to the app, Walmart is expected to launch even more advanced tools, like predictive analytics, to help sellers understand market trends and consumer behavior. These innovations will help sellers make smarter inventory and pricing decisions, increasing profitability and efficiency.

As Walmart enhances its infrastructure and integrates more AI-driven solutions, the opportunities for sellers will only grow.

The time to join Walmart Marketplace is now

With e-commerce now accounting for 18% of Walmart’s global sales, the platform has become an essential part of their growth. Whether you’re scaling an existing business or launching your first online venture, Walmart Marketplace offers the tools, exposure, and infrastructure needed for success. Our journey on Walmart Marketplace began in 2024, and it has been one of the best decisions we’ve made for our business. The platform’s growth, coupled with its seller-friendly policies, makes it a must-have in any e-commerce strategy.

Remember, diversification is key — no single platform should be your only sales channel. Walmart is a must-have, but combining it with Amazon, eBay, and TikTok Shop will drive even greater success.

The future of e-commerce belongs to the doers, the ones who act today. Don’t just dream about success; create it. Position yourself for growth now and beyond. Let’s make it happen!

Author Keishla Michelle Cabrera is an entrepreneur and co-owner of Kanso Worldshop Inc., an e-commerce company exporting to the United Kingdom and Europe. She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and believes in empowering individuals to achieve their full potential through resilience, determination and hard work.