Insight: How Puerto Rican businesses can thrive on Amazon

Amazon recently broke ground on a new fulfillment center in Dorado. (Credit: La Fortaleza)

Entrepreneur Keishla Michelle Cabrera says the retailer’s new Dorado center offers an unparalleled opportunity and shares tips for success.

The arrival of Amazon’s new fulfillment center in Dorado marks a transformative opportunity for Puerto Rican small businesses. This innovative facility will open doors to global markets, making it easier than ever for local entrepreneurs to reach customers worldwide. With Amazon’s robust platform at your disposal, now is the perfect time to turn your business goals into reality. To help you navigate this exciting new landscape, here is a step-by-step guide to setting up your Amazon store, inspired by the success of brands like Victoria’s Secret.

Steps to open a store on Amazon

Begin by creating a seller account on Amazon Seller Central. Choose between an individual or professional account based on your business size and needs. This account serves as your entry point to Amazon’s extensive marketplace.

Next, set up your profile with correct business information, including contact details, bank information and tax data. A complete profile boosts credibility and ensures smooth transactions.

Then, list your products with detailed descriptions, high-quality images and competitive prices. Ensure that your listings adhere to Amazon’s category policies to attract customers and enhance visibility in search results.

Select a fulfillment method. Opt for Amazon FBA (Fulfillment by Amazon) for streamlined storage, packing and shipping, or Fulfillment by Merchant (FBM) if you prefer to manage logistics yourself. Amazon FBA can simplify operations and improve customer satisfaction with faster delivery.

After setting up your store, launch it by completing payment and shipping options. Publish your listings and begin promoting your store to attract initial customers. A successful launch is essential for long-term success.

Finally, check and adjust your store’s performance using Amazon’s analytics tools. Track customer behavior and adjust pricing, marketing strategies, and promotions based on data and feedback to improve performance.

Success lessons from Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret serves as a prime example of how to excel on Amazon, using the platform to extend its global reach despite its strong physical presence.

The brand offers exclusive products on Amazon that are not available elsewhere. To stand out, ensure your products are unique and compelling.

Victoria’s Secret’s Amazon store mirrors its physical store experience with high-quality images and user-friendly navigation. Make your store visually appealing and easy to navigate to enhance the shopping experience.

The brand uses exclusive discounts and limited-time offers to attract customers. Implement similar promotions to generate excitement and boost sales.

Victoria’s Secret also uses Amazon’s advertising tools to increase visibility. Utilize these resources to drive more traffic to your store and broaden your reach.

Efficient management through Amazon FBA helps the brand handle storage, packing and shipping, ensuring fast and reliable delivery. Consider Amazon FBA to streamline your operations and provide excellent customer service.

Preparation tips

Improve your product listings with detailed, attractive descriptions and high-resolution images. Well-optimized listings improve search visibility and engagement.

Set competitive prices while keeping your profit margins. Research market prices to find a balance that attracts customers without compromising profitability.

Encourage positive reviews and address feedback constructively to build customer trust. Reviews are crucial for credibility and attracting new customers.

Consider using Amazon FBA for efficient storage and shipping. Fulfillment services can enhance operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Promote your store using Amazon’s promotional tools and social media to drive traffic and increase visibility.

Amazon’s expansion into Puerto Rico offers an unparalleled opportunity for local businesses to scale and thrive. By adopting strategies used by successful brands like Victoria’s Secret and using Amazon’s tools, you can maximize your sales and reach new markets. Embrace this opportunity to step beyond your comfort zone, explore global opportunities, and elevate your business to new heights.

Author Keishla Michelle Cabrera is an entrepreneur and co-owner of Kanso Worldshop Inc., an e-commerce company exporting to the United Kingdom and Europe. She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and believes in empowering individuals to achieve their full potential through resilience, determination and hard work.