Banco Popular launches financial education guide for schools

The guide was developed with the input of teachers and students of different grades to develop a study tool that was in line with their needs and tastes. (Screenshot)

The initiative falls under its “Finanzas en Tus Manos” program.

Banco Popular has announced the launch of a new financial education guide for schools and educational entities, starting this September. The guide is designed to serve “as a useful and practical resource for educators from first grade to fourth grade.”

This initiative is part of Banco Popular’s “Finanzas en Tus Manos” (FeTM), a financial education program established in 2010, focused on educating individuals and communities on saving practices, essential financial concepts and the development of skills for sound financial management.

“Popular remains steady in its commitment to provide opportunities and promote the development of the communities where it operates,” said Beatriz Polhamus, first vice president of the Social Commitment division.

“Financial education is a key component for well-being. Educating children and young people from an early age is an investment for the future, which will equip them with the necessary tools to make [informed financial] decisions when they are adults,” she added. “This guide is essential for our children and young people to continue acquiring knowledge in core areas such as mathematics and finance.”

The guide was developed with input from teachers and students to ensure it meets their needs and preferences. It offers valuable information for planning lessons and activities, covering financial concepts, theory, a glossary and practical exercises.

“By integrating the island’s educators as spokespeople for financial education, we help build the foundation for a healthy financial culture,” Polhamus noted.

Currently, the “Finanzas en Tus Manos” educators’ network includes more than 70 employees who volunteer their time and expertise to offer workshops on managing finances healthily. Topics covered include savings, goal planning, budgeting, credit, insurance, succession planning and retirement.

In the past three years, the program has delivered more than 500 workshops to more than 20,000 participants.

Nearly 250 of these workshops have been conducted in public and private schools, as well as for groups in communities, organizations, agencies and companies interested in financial education.

Those interested in requesting in-person or virtual workshops can do so online.