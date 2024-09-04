Baby Boomers Expo returns to Puerto Rico Convention Center for 15th anniversary

Attendees enjoy live entertainment at a previous Baby Boomers Expo.

The annual event for those 55 and older, will feature live music, educational talks and a classic car exhibition.

The Baby Boomers Expo is returning to the Puerto Rico Convention Center on Nov. 2-3, celebrating its 15th anniversary. It is one of the most anticipated events of the year for those aged 55 and older, organizers said.

Entry is free for all attendees, who can enjoy musical and comedy performances in a festive atmosphere, with Christmas-themed music to kick off the end-of-year celebrations.

The event will feature a wide range of educational talks focused on the health and well-being of older adults. Experts in fields such as nutrition, physical exercise, mental health and chronic disease management will offer informative and practical sessions, providing attendees with valuable knowledge and tools to improve their quality of life and stay active and healthy.

Interactive spaces for consultations and live demonstrations will also encourage participation and the exchange of experiences among attendees.

“At the Baby Boomers Expo 2024, we are proud to create a space dedicated exclusively to the needs and interests of those over 55,” said Eric García, CEO of GDV Events. “This event not only celebrates the vitality and wisdom of this generation but also promotes health, well-being and fun through meaningful and enriching experiences. We are committed to offering an event that inspires, entertains and strengthens community ties among our beloved baby boomers.”

Artists such as Jossie Esteban and the Patrulla 15 have already confirmed their participation for the event, with additional performers expected on the main stage.

The expo will also feature a classic car exhibition. While most activities are free, the car exhibition will be the only event with an entry fee.

More than 120 exhibitors will participate in the expo, including the Plaza de Mercado farmers’ market and a variety of local artisans.