Type to search

In-Brief

Baby Boomers Expo returns to Puerto Rico Convention Center for 15th anniversary

NIMB Staff September 4, 2024
Attendees enjoy live entertainment at a previous Baby Boomers Expo.

The annual event for those 55 and older, will feature live music, educational talks and a classic car exhibition.

The Baby Boomers Expo is returning to the Puerto Rico Convention Center on Nov. 2-3, celebrating its 15th anniversary. It is one of the most anticipated events of the year for those aged 55 and older, organizers said.

Entry is free for all attendees, who can enjoy musical and comedy performances in a festive atmosphere, with Christmas-themed music to kick off the end-of-year celebrations.

The event will feature a wide range of educational talks focused on the health and well-being of older adults. Experts in fields such as nutrition, physical exercise, mental health and chronic disease management will offer informative and practical sessions, providing attendees with valuable knowledge and tools to improve their quality of life and stay active and healthy. 

Interactive spaces for consultations and live demonstrations will also encourage participation and the exchange of experiences among attendees.

“At the Baby Boomers Expo 2024, we are proud to create a space dedicated exclusively to the needs and interests of those over 55,” said Eric García, CEO of GDV Events. “This event not only celebrates the vitality and wisdom of this generation but also promotes health, well-being and fun through meaningful and enriching experiences. We are committed to offering an event that inspires, entertains and strengthens community ties among our beloved baby boomers.”

Artists such as Jossie Esteban and the Patrulla 15 have already confirmed their participation for the event, with additional performers expected on the main stage.

The expo will also feature a classic car exhibition. While most activities are free, the car exhibition will be the only event with an entry fee.

More than 120 exhibitors will participate in the expo, including the Plaza de Mercado farmers’ market and a variety of local artisans.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

UPR students develop ‘ArtesaníasICP’ app to feature local artisans
Kiara Visbal-González January 15, 2021
Artisans reap $200K during Puerto Rico Craft Fair
Contributor December 10, 2013

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPONSORED QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Quote of the Week sponsor.

“The investment that the current administration has made in promoting our destination through Discover Puerto Rico is a big reason why the numbers and records established are occurring, which makes it feasible for us to continue investing in the tourism development of Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

UPR students develop ‘ArtesaníasICP’ app to feature local artisans
Artisans reap $200K during Puerto Rico Craft Fair
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.