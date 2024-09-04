HETS hosts conference on academic leadership in Puerto Rico

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Yubelkys Montalvo, executive director of Hispanic Educational Technology Services, speaks during an event at Albizu University.

The initiative aims to provide students with an opportunity to explore higher education affiliates on the island.

The Hispanic Educational Technology Services (HETS) announced the launch of the Student Passport: Connect, Learn & Lead (Puerto Rico Edition) this week.

This first-of-its-kind initiative aims to provide students from HETS member institutions in the United States and Latin America with an opportunity to explore higher education affiliates in Puerto Rico through a series of academic and leadership experiences, supporting student mobility and expanding their academic and professional opportunities.

The Student Passport program gathers students who will have the chance to visit and engage with 10 of HETS Puerto Rican member institutions. These include Albizu University; Ana G. Méndez University, Gurabo; Atenas University; EDP University, Hato Rey; and ICPR Junior College, Manatí.

Additionally, participants will have the opportunity to connect with the Inter American University of Puerto Rico, Arecibo and San Juan campuses; NUC University, Ponce; Ponce Health Science University; University of Puerto Rico, Cayey; and Universidad Central del Caribe.

Participants will also take part in presentations and workshops where they can showcase their leadership projects and initiatives, highlighting the use of technology in various fields such as health care, climate change, financial literacy, commercialization and virtual reality.

Two additional experiences — the Summ: Student Experience Summit and the HETS Student Leadership Showcase — will bring students together for interactive and immersive experiences that simulate real work environments and offer perspectives on job market trends and opportunities.

Students from HETS member institutions in California, New York, Texas, Colombia and Puerto Rico will attend these events.

“We’re thrilled to offer this unique opportunity for students to connect, learn and lead in Puerto Rico,” said Yubelkys Montalvo, HETS executive director

“The HETS Student Passport initiative is designed to empower students with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in their academic and professional journeys,” she added.