Ponce Health Sciences opens new San Juan University Center

The space includes a library, study rooms, audiovisual technology, a nursing simulation lab and wellness areas for students.

The new facility includes a nursing simulation lab and central offices for the university’s Tortola medical program.

Ponce Health Sciences University (PHSU) has opened its new San Juan University Center, now located on the sixth floor of Tower III at Professional Offices Park V, the institution announced.

Approved by Puerto Rico’s Board of Postsecondary Institutions, the site offers a range of programs, including the Doctorate in Clinical Psychology (PsyD), the Master’s in School Psychology, the Master of Science in Medical Sciences (MSMS), and — for the first time in San Juan — a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

The new location replaces PHSU’s former presence at Sacred Heart University and includes updated facilities such as a nursing simulation lab, library, audiovisual technology, group and individual study rooms, and student wellness areas.

It also houses the central offices for PHSU’s medical program in Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

“This relocation is part of our institution’s ongoing growth and our continued strategic investments to enhance the academic experience of our students,” said Gino Natalicchio, president of PHSU. “Having a modern and accessible facility in San Juan also allows us to better serve future health care professionals who are considering joining our innovative medical program in Tortola.”