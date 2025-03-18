Kinesis Foundation opens call for college scholarships

Since its founding, Kinesis Foundation has awarded more than $13.7 million in scholarships to 836 students in Puerto Rico. (Credit: Zimmytws | Dreamstime.com)

The program supports high-achieving students with financial need in Puerto Rico.

The Kinesis Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to education since 2004, has announced the opening of applications for the 2025-2026 Kinesis Scholarship. The program is designed for high-achieving students with limited financial resources who wish to pursue a bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degree at stateside universities or in Puerto Rico.

Since its founding, Kinesis has awarded more than $13.7 million in scholarships to 836 students, helping remove financial barriers for talented youth in Puerto Rico. Scholarships range from $2,500 to $5,000 annually for four to five years, depending on the student’s program of study.

These scholarships are made possible through donations and partnerships with local businesses, foundations, government funds and donors who are committed to education and the island’s economic development.

The application process is competitive, and students must submit their applications online by May 15, meeting all eligibility requirements.

“Announcing the opening of this call is, for us, a true celebration. This is the 21st consecutive year, and our greatest satisfaction comes from the success stories of the 836 students we’ve had the honor of helping. Knowing that we’ve been a fundamental part of achieving their academic dreams is what drives us to continue forward with our mission,” said José Cruz, executive director of Kinesis Foundation.

Each year, the Kinesis Scholarship supports students admitted to top-ranked universities, including the University of Puerto Rico, Harvard University, University of Notre Dame, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, New York University, Johns Hopkins University, Cornell University and Columbia University.

The foundation also offers specialized scholarships through partnerships with organizations such as the Fonalledas Foundation and Vaquería Tres Monjitas Scholarship Fund, and the Hugh Andrews Scholarship in Hospitality and Tourism, supported by the Scholarship Foundation for Hospitality and Tourism Studies Inc.

General eligibility requirements:

Be a U.S. citizen and resident of Puerto Rico or have permanent resident status.

Be a new student in the educational program for which the scholarship is requested.

Have a minimum GPA of 3.5 (Kinesis Scholarship) or 3.0 for Hospitality and Tourism and Agricultural Sciences scholarships.

Submit an official transcript (high school or most recent academic record).

Provide evidence of financial need (2023 forms).

Complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and submit the Student Aid Report (SAR).

Submit a letter of admission from an accredited university in the United States.

Submit a financial aid offer from the university or estimated annual study expenses.

Provide the student’s concentration curriculum or class schedule.

Include an updated resume.

Write an essay (maximum 500 words) on their commitment to Puerto Rico’s socioeconomic well-being.

Maintain an active email account for all communications related to the Kinesis Fellowship program.

For more details and to apply, visit the Kinesis Foundation website.