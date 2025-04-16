Le Dîner en Blanc returns to Puerto Rico for 2025 edition

Guests must follow an all-white dress code and bring white table settings to maintain the event’s signature look.

The open-air dining event will be held May 3 at a secret location.

Le Dîner en Blanc, the international open-air dining event, will return to Puerto Rico on May 3, organizers announced.

Now in its eighth edition on the island, the invitation-only event will be held at a new, undisclosed location, maintaining the format of surprise and formality that has defined it globally.

The gathering brings together hundreds of participants dressed entirely in white for a ticketed outdoor dinner, with an emphasis on aesthetics, etiquette and sustainability. Guests must bring their own white table settings and adhere to the dress code.

“We return this year with many surprises and can’t wait to see everyone for another magical night,” said Alejandro Uriarte, the local host.

Attendees meet at designated points before being escorted to the secret venue by volunteers. Sustainability is a core value of the event, with guests expected to remove all belongings and waste afterward.