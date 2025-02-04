Private sector, government officials address plastic ban challenges

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sen. Nitza Morán leads a roundtable discussion with private-sector representatives and government officials.

The working group discussed recycling infrastructure, small business concerns and the phased implementation of Act 51-2022.

Led by Sen. Nitza Morán, chairwoman of the Senate Committee on Economic Development, Small Business, Banking, Commerce, and Cooperativism, the working group brought together more than 25 representatives from the private sector, government agencies and industry experts to explore solutions for businesses affected by the ban on certain plastic products.

A major issue raised was the absence of a structured industrial recycling system in Puerto Rico. Without a local facility for plastic recycling, most waste continues to accumulate in landfills, falling short of the environmental goals outlined in Act 51-2022.

The private sector called for clearer regulations and effective recycling infrastructure to support businesses transitioning to sustainable alternatives. Participants emphasized that ambiguity in the law complicates enforcement, underscoring the need to develop a local recycling industry to meet environmental mandates while reducing economic disruptions.

The discussions included participation from major business organizations such as the Puerto Rico Restaurants Association (ASORE, in Spanish), the United Retailers Association (CUD, in Spanish), the Chamber of Food Marketing, Industry and Distribution (MIDA, in Spanish), and the Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association (PRMA).

These groups voiced concerns about how the ban affects retailers, restaurants and distributors, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Key government officials present included Natalia Catoni, secretary-designate of the Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO, in Spanish); Sebastián Negrón, secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish); and Nelson Cruz, undersecretary of the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DRNA, in Spanish).

They provided insight into the government’s enforcement approach and potential support mechanisms for businesses affected by the law.

Catoni reaffirmed DACO’s commitment to ensuring that both consumers and businesses understand and comply with the new regulations.

“Our goal is for businesses and consumers alike to smoothly transition to the requirements of Act 51-2022 while maintaining a competitive business environment,” she said.

Challenges for SMEs

The SME sector has faced significant challenges under the ban, as many small businesses lack the financial resources to quickly transition to sustainable alternatives.

“We recommend extending the timeline for enforcement to allow businesses to adapt without risking their financial stability,” CUD President Ramón Barquín said, stressing the need for a phased implementation.

“This situation represents a significant financial and operational challenge, particularly for local businesses that already face high operational costs and a constantly changing economy. So, from the CUD, we recommend that the implementation of the law be done in a staggered manner and that the period for its entry into force be extended,” Barquín said.

“This way, it can be applied in phases, allowing businesses to gradually adapt without putting their stability and that of their employees at risk,” he added.

As part of broader legislative efforts, the Senate will review Senate Bill 235, which seeks to amend Act 209-2016 regarding transparency in purchase receipts.

Morán affirmed that future discussions will maintain an open dialogue with stakeholders to ensure fair and effective policies.

“This working group has laid the groundwork for open, inclusive and effective discussions that truly address the needs of the sector and Puerto Rican consumers,” said Morán, reaffirming her commitment to economic development and emphasizing that participants’ contributions will be considered in the next legislative steps.