Ookla report shows T-Mobile, Liberty lead in speed, performance

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

T-Mobile leads in speed score for Puerto Rico, followed by Liberty and Claro, according to Ookla’s report for July–December 2024.

Guaynabo and Trujillo Alto were the top-performing cities in Puerto Rico.

In the latter half of 2024, Puerto Rico’s telecommunications sector saw significant advancements, with T-Mobile and Liberty emerging as leaders in mobile and fixed internet services, respectively.

According to Ookla’s Speedtest Connectivity Report for the second half of 2024, these providers set new benchmarks in speed and user experience on the island.

T-Mobile was the fastest mobile provider in Puerto Rico during this period, achieving a median 5G download speed of 207.19 megabits per second (Mbps) and an upload speed of 14.74 Mbps, outperforming competitors across all technologies, including 5G.

Beyond speed, T-Mobile led in quality of experience metrics, offering the best 5G gaming and video streaming experiences, reflecting a robust network capable of supporting high-demand applications.

Liberty leads in fixed internet services

In fixed internet, Liberty was the fastest internet service provider (ISP) in Puerto Rico. The company’s expansion of fiber-optic infrastructure has been key to delivering high-speed internet to more residents and businesses.

“Liberty recorded the highest network consistency in Puerto Rico, with 88.8% of its samples meeting or exceeding the threshold of 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload throughput,” the report confirmed.

The report also showed that Claro provided the “Best ISP Gaming Experience,” with a score of 84.97.

Meanwhile, Speedtest users rated AeroNet as the top ISP in Puerto Rico, with a score of 3.88 out of 5, ahead of competitors, the report confirmed.

Industry-wide progress and challenges

The FCC’s revised benchmarks have pushed Puerto Rican ISPs to enhance their services. Claro, for instance, reported an average customer speed of 97 Mbps, with fiber-optic users exceeding 150 Mbps.

Despite these improvements, challenges remain. Data from the Telecommunications Bureau (NET, in Spanish) showed that by the end of 2023, many internet subscribers in Puerto Rico were still using services below the new high-speed thresholds.

Only 9% of subscribers had services exceeding 100 Mbps, highlighting the need for further infrastructure development and consumer education.

The report also found that Guaynabo and Trujillo Alto were the top-performing cities in Puerto Rico.

“Guaynabo recorded the fastest median mobile download speed of 138.51 Mbps, while Trujillo Alto outpaced the other cities to record the fastest median fixed download speed, at 156.78 Mbps,” the report stated.

The Speedtest Connectivity Report is based on “millions of daily consumer-initiated tests taken on Speedtest, along with quality of experience (QoE) metrics that offer insight into the daily connected activities that matter most to end-users,” the entity disclosed.