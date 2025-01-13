Type to search

FCC implements new broadband location verification for Puerto Rico

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez January 13, 2025
As the Fabric evolves, its impact may reach beyond Puerto Rico, setting a precedent for data-driven broadband policy in the U.S. (Credit: Timon Schneider | Dreamstime.com)

The new measures offer the island a chance to close the digital divide and ensure federal investments benefit local communities.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has taken a significant step to ensure rural and high-cost areas, including Puerto Rico, receive broadband access through enhanced location data verification.

The newly adopted Broadband Serviceable Location Fabric (Fabric) will serve as the definitive dataset for pinpointing where broadband infrastructure is needed, the agency noted.

This initiative updates deployment compliance processes for programs like the Uniendo a Puerto Rico Fund and the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF). The Fabric, developed under the 2020 Broadband DATA Act, integrates the most granular data available, offering a clear picture of eligible locations for federal broadband support.

This update marks a pivotal moment in streamlining oversight and maximizing service delivery.

Marcelo Padua, chief of the FCC’s Wireline Competition Bureau, emphasized the Fabric’s role in bolstering transparency and accountability, stating, “Accurate location data ensures resources reach underserved areas efficiently.”

For Puerto Rico, the Fabric offers updated counts and geographical data to guide broadband deployment through the Uniendo a Puerto Rico Fund. This program aims to connect communities that have historically faced connectivity barriers. These updated metrics help ensure that funding targets areas most in need, addressing the island’s unique geographic challenges.

The Fabric also introduces a streamlined challenge process, allowing local entities to verify or dispute location data. This ensures a participatory approach to refining broadband expansion efforts.

The Fabric’s integration affects the RDOF, a $6 billion initiative supporting broadband in unserved rural areas. It enables location-based compliance monitoring and adjustments, ensuring funds are directed where they are most needed.

For example, if more serviceable locations emerge than initially estimated, the FCC has devised a pro-rata funding increase mechanism. On the other hand, areas with fewer locations than projected will see recalibrated support.

While some stakeholders have raised concerns about the accuracy and update frequency of the Fabric, the FCC remains committed to iterative improvements. “This is a living dataset,” an FCC representative noted, “and it evolves with input from users and refined data sources.”

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez
