Puerto Rico Broadband Program launches BEAD Challenge initiative

Michelle M. Cabiya-Zorrilla, executive director of the Puerto Rico Broadband Program (File photo)

The initiative aims to identify underserved areas and promote digital equity across the island.

The Puerto Rico Broadband Program has announced the launch of the “BEAD Challenge,” an initiative to identify areas lacking high-speed internet access and ensure that community entities, as well as local and state governments, have equitable access regardless of their geographic location.

The BEAD Challenge is a requirement of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) under the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program, explained Michelle M. Cabiya-Zorrilla, executive director of the Puerto Rico Broadband Program.

The BEAD fund provides financing for planning, implementation, mapping, equity and adoption projects related to high-speed internet in states and territories, she said. Established by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), BEAD is part of the administration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ “Internet for All” initiative, Cabiya-Zorrilla added.

Nonprofit organizations, state and local governments, and community anchor institutions (CAIs) may participate in the BEAD Challenge process, allowing them to report issues related to connectivity and high-speed internet access.

Participants may challenge aspects such as availability, data throttling, technology, commercial-only service, mandatory and non-mandatory service, and planned service. Eligible organizations not on the initial list may also submit their participation through the same platform.

“The BEAD Challenge process in Puerto Rico is different from that in other states and territories because it has an existing commitment to bring high-speed internet to homes through the ‘Uniendo a Puerto Rico Program,’” Cabiya-Zorrilla said.

The Federal Communications Commission allocated funds to support the restoration, expansion and modernization of internet infrastructure after Hurricane Maria, aiming to bring fiber-optic connectivity to homes across Puerto Rico by 2027.

To prevent fund duplication, the NTIA has determined that BEAD funds in Puerto Rico will not be used for direct-to-home internet projects. Instead, they will support the construction of an underground conduit system and other initiatives such as broadband workforce development, digital navigators, digital literacy workshops, accessible device reuse programs and additional efforts to encourage high-speed internet adoption.

“The BEAD Challenge is an opportunity to help us achieve a more resilient Puerto Rico. As a program, we are focused on strengthening the high-speed internet infrastructure to guarantee digital equity for all citizens. One of our strategies is to prioritize the connection of Community Anchor Institutions along key routes across the island,” Cabiya-Zorrilla added.