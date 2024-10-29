Airbnb enforces anti-party measures for Halloween in Puerto Rico

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Airbnb is working to prevent unauthorized parties by restricting certain bookings during Halloween in Puerto Rico and other regions.

The platform restricts one- and two-night bookings to reduce the risk of disruptive gatherings.

With Halloween approaching, Airbnb is implementing an “anti-party” initiative to reduce the risk of disruptive and unauthorized gatherings in Puerto Rico.

Last Halloween, more than 100 people in Puerto Rico were deterred from booking entire home listings on Airbnb as part of this effort, according to the short-term rental platform.

The anti-party measures for Halloween use machine learning to block certain one-night and two-night reservations over the holiday weekend for entire home listings in Puerto Rico, as well as in the mainland U.S. and Canada.

These defenses target bookings identified as potentially higher-risk, supporting Airbnb’s global party ban.

The company said that, last year, similar measures prevented more than 31,000 people across the U.S. from booking during Halloween, resulting in fewer reported disruptive parties over the holiday.

Ahead of Halloween this year, Airbnb has also engaged with law enforcement in major U.S. cities on how “we can assist in the event of isolated issues,” the platform said.

For guests seeking to book an entire home listing over Halloween in Puerto Rico, the mainland U.S. or Canada, restrictions include limits on one-night and two-night reservations, heightened scrutiny for reservations identified as higher-risk, and mandatory anti-party confirmation.

Guests must acknowledge that Airbnb bans parties and understand that violations could result in suspension or removal from the platform.