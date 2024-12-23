Fairmont El San Juan Hotel offers ‘premier’ New Year’s Eve experience

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Fairmont El San Juan Hotel in Isla Verde promises an “unparalleled setting” for celebrating New Year’s Eve.

Grand Ballroom performances and unique dining experiences mark the start of 2025 in style.

The Fairmont El San Juan Hotel in Isla Verde invites guests to what it describes as an “unparalleled setting for celebrating New Year’s Eve,” providing an unforgettable experience in a venue known for its elegance.

“With its legendary atmosphere, this iconic destination is the perfect choice for those looking to usher in 2025 with unparalleled style, making it an ideal location to mark the occasion in an atmosphere of luxury and distinction,” the hotel stated.

The Dec. 31 celebration will take place in the Grand Ballroom, featuring live performances by Grupo Manía, Michael Stuart, and DJ Carlos Fernández.

Doors open at 8:30 p.m., with an open bar available from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. exclusively in the ballroom.

“Tickets include general standing access to Banyan Tree Grill with DJ Víctor Carmona, and to The Lobby, where you can enjoy everything it has to offer,” according to event organizers.

A party atmosphere will also be in full swing at the hotel’s lobby, where revelers can raise their glasses to “a magnificent 2025 and step into an extraordinary night of celebration,” the organizers added.

“Dance to iconic melodies, embrace elegance and create lasting memories as you begin a new chapter,” the hotel said in its invitation.

The Lobby event, running from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., features live performances by Manolo Mongil and América Quesada, along with DJs Carlos Cobián and JAV. A cash bar will be available for guests.

Culinary experiences

Guests can also indulge in dining experiences at the hotel’s restaurants. Caña, led by Chef José Enrique, will host a New Year’s Eve buffet on Dec. 31 and a New Year’s Day brunch buffet on Jan. 1, featuring a selection of curated dishes.

Additional dining options include Il Sole Pizzeria, Meat Market Puerto Rico and Sushi by Bou, offering unique menus to complement the celebrations. Reservations are available through OpenTable.

For tickets and table reservations, visit Ticketera. For more information, visit www.elsanjuanhotel.com or call 787-791-1000.