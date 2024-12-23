Type to search

Featured General Biz News

Puerto Rico distributor sues Stryker over contract termination

NIMB Staff December 23, 2024
The company is asking the court to order Stryker to resume supplying products to RMC and to award damages for the alleged breach.

RMC’s lawsuit alleges breach of contract and seeks $4.9 million in damages along with supply reinstatement.

San Juan-based RMC Orthopedic & Surgical Inc. (RMC), a distributor of orthopedic medical devices, has filed a lawsuit against Stryker Corp. and its subsidiaries, Wright Medical Technology Inc. and Wright Medical Group Inc., alleging breach of contract and violations of Puerto Rico’s Act 75.

The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Puerto Rico, accuses Stryker of unlawfully terminating RMC’s exclusive distribution agreement after more than 30 years of partnership. The lawsuit seeks $4.9 million in damages for lost business, unsold inventory and reputational harm.

Since 1991, RMC had been the exclusive distributor of Wright Medical products in Puerto Rico, supplying hospitals and orthopedic surgeons with specialized devices for reconstructive surgeries. 

Over the years, RMC claims it invested heavily in developing the local market, including warehousing inventory, promoting Wright’s brand and training surgeons on product use.

RMC reports the partnership achieved strong sales, even during challenging periods like natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic. However, after Stryker acquired Wright Medical in 2020, the relationship reportedly began to change. In January 2022, Stryker allegedly terminated RMC’s distribution agreement without providing a specific cause.

“The termination notice did not comply with section 14 of the Distributor Agreement … nor were any terms or conditions met,” the lawsuit states. Despite the notice, Stryker continued to supply RMC with products until May 2023, creating uncertainty about the contract’s status.

The lawsuit details the financial impact of the termination, with RMC holding $1.2 million in unsold inventory, $2.1 million in lost profits and $1.6 million in goodwill damages. 

“Through RMC’s efforts, annual sales for defendants’ lines were robust, increasing year after year,” the filing states.

RMC argues that its contributions were integral to Wright Medical’s success in Puerto Rico and that Stryker’s actions jeopardize both the company and local health care providers.

Beyond financial losses, RMC claims that Stryker’s refusal to supply products has harmed patient care. Orthopedic surgeons have reportedly expressed “indignation, frustration and concerns” over the lack of access to essential medical devices, forcing some to use alternative products that prolong surgeries and increase risks.

“American citizens in Puerto Rico have been and continue to be deprived of the supply of Wright Medical/Stryker products and technologies,” the complaint alleges, describing the situation as discriminatory compared to mainland U.S. markets.

Puerto Rico’s Act 75, designed to protect local distributors, requires manufacturers to demonstrate just cause before terminating exclusive agreements. RMC contends that Stryker’s actions violate the statute and constitute unfair treatment.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

USACE to solicit $5B contract for Puerto Rico power system stabilization
NIMB Staff June 7, 2023
Op-Ed: Contractor that promised savings set to exceed budget even before taking over
Contributor April 9, 2021
SBA collaborative efforts result in $726K federal contract to Rovira Foods Inc.
Contributor November 27, 2018
FEMA looking for small P.R.-based transportation co. for contract
Contributor January 16, 2018

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK SPONSORED BY:

“Puerto Rico is thriving as a luxury leisure destination for travelers and homeowners, and the entry of Four Seasons is a testament to the immense opportunities and bright future ahead.

We are confident that our partnership with Four Seasons will deliver exceptional value to the island and further elevate our resort and residences located in one of the most stunning and unique places in the world.”

 

—  John Paulson, founder of Paulson & Co.

 

Related Stories

USACE to solicit $5B contract for Puerto Rico power system stabilization
Op-Ed: Contractor that promised savings set to exceed budget even before taking over
SBA collaborative efforts result in $726K federal contract to Rovira Foods Inc.
FEMA looking for small P.R.-based transportation co. for contract
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.