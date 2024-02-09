Bookings in Puerto Rico up 27% in Q1, Discover Puerto Rico says

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Janid Ortiz, strategy partners director for Discover Puerto Rico, offers new data during the organization’s February industry update.

The booking pace for the first half of 2024 shows increases in airline tickets, hotel stays and short-term rentals, Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s destination marketing organization, reported at an industry update event in San Juan.

Bookings for Puerto Rico in the first quarter this year are 27% higher than in 2023, according to data from TravelClick, Keydata and Forward Keys analyzed by Discover Puerto Rico as of Jan. 22.

Hotel bookings have risen 14%, and short-term rentals by 34%. A similar upward trend is noted for the second quarter, with hotel bookings expected to increase by 27%.

“This progress is not only in lodging income or visitation. We are seeing increasing jobs in the leisure and recreation sectors. Leisure travel improved, and the events industry is achieving solid years, with 2023 reaching the highest number of events ever at the Puerto Rico Convention Center,” stated Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.

Since 2021, Puerto Rico has broken its tourism records annually. In 2023, the industry saw increases in passenger arrivals by 19%, lodging demand by 11%, lodging revenue by 15% and room tax collection by 15%.

“U.S. domestic markets are expected to have moderate growth, but as seen in previous years, Puerto Rico will grow faster than the U.S. mainland,” Laressa Morales, director of Research and Analysis for Discover Puerto Rico, said.

In 2023, Discover Puerto Rico and its industry partners hosted 423, equating to 198,741 room nights, a 10% increase.

“All metrics surpass what was once our best year, putting us on track for even greater successes in 2024,” said Ed Carey, chief sales officer of Discover Puerto Rico.

Leah Chandler, chief marketing officer of Discover Puerto Rico, shared updates on the “Live Boricua” campaign, brand health metrics and promotional initiatives with productions and outlets such as The Points Guy, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Condé Nast.

Chandler also discussed future promotional initiatives, including the expansion of Live Boricua and a familiarization trip for 20 influencers from various markets to experience and share their experiences on platforms such as Instagram and TikTok.