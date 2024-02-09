Type to search

USDA Rural awards $661K in REAP program grants to 4 Puerto Rico farmers

Contributor February 9, 2024
From left, Maximiliano J. Trujillo-Ortega, USDA state director for Puerto Rico, and Puerto Rico Agriculture Secretary Ramón González during the gathering in Lares.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development division has awarded four grants totaling more than $661,000 to farmers and agricultural producers in Puerto Rico under its Rural Energy for America Program (REAP), announced Maximiliano J. Trujillo-Ortega, USDA state director for Puerto Rico.

REAP provides guaranteed loan financing and grant funding to agricultural producers and rural small businesses for renewable energy systems or to make energy-efficient improvements.

The recipients of the grant funds are:

  1. Ben Mald Corp., an agricultural producer in Corozal, received a $390,000 grant to buy and install a photovoltaic system with battery energy storage to maintain operations during power outages.

  2. Hacienda Tres Angeles Inc., a coffee farm operator in Adjuntas, was awarded a $110,240 grant for a photovoltaic system installation.

  3. Suc. Espinosa Rivera Inc., located in Hatillo, secured a $98,334 grant for a photovoltaic system with a battery backup to remain operational during power failures.

  4. José T. Román Barceló Inc., a hydroponic agricultural producer in San Germán, was granted $62,962 for a photovoltaic system with battery storage to ensure the business can continue operating during power interruptions.

Trujillo noted that the application deadlines for the REAP program are March 31, June 30 and Sept. 30.

The announcement was made at the Puerto Rico Farm Bureau convention in Lares.

