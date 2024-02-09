Fetch pet park opens in San Juan with initial $350K investment

The new Fetch playground provides the Santurce community with a space for pets to play and socialize.

The launch of Fetch in San Juan represents a significant development in pet care, thanks to the collaboration of four dedicated entrepreneurs. Located at the Sagrado Corazón train station, Fetch offers a pet-friendly haven in that Santurce community.

Fetch aims to be the top choice for pet owners by providing enjoyable moments, specialized care and an exceptional experience with every visit, its news release reads. The services at Fetch include loyalty programs, grooming, daycare and hotel services, along with innovative pet-friendly events at the station’s square, incorporating the train service and an app for future use.

Karla Santa, operations manager, highlights Fetch’s dedication: “As part of our commitment to pets, we have formed an alliance with Rabito Kontento, allowing us to act as a foster home for homeless puppies. This goes beyond grooming; it involves providing love in our daycare, strengthening the connection and significantly increasing their chances of finding a home full of love and joy.”

Fetch’s circular layout adds a to the location’s modern aesthetic and facilitates visibility and interaction across different areas, ensuring pets and their owners’ comfort and safety. The facility features a 2,600 square foot indoor space and a 2,000 square foot outdoor park.

“The initial investment of $350,000 in Fetch is not only financial backing but also a firm commitment to elevating the quality of care and experience for our pets and their owners, setting an exceptional standard in Puerto Rico,” said Roberto Gerena, co-owner of Fetch.

Fetch employs a team of 10, including certified groomers and pet care professionals.