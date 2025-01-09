Type to search

Wovenware becomes Maxar Intelligence in Puerto Rico

NIMB Staff January 9, 2025
Wovenware co-founders Christian González and Carlos Meléndez

Christian González and Carlos Meléndez will continue to lead the office.

Wovenware, a Maxar Intelligence company, announced that it has officially retired its name and fully integrated as a regional office of Maxar Intelligence, effective immediately.

The local office, now located at 273 Ponce de León Ave. in San Juan, will continue to be led by Christian González and Carlos Meléndez.

Maxar Intelligence, which acquired Wovenware in November 2022, specializes in secure, precise geospatial insights and solutions. The company operates a commercial Earth observation satellite constellation and uses high-resolution satellite imagery, artificial intelligence and software to cater to its government, defense and commercial clients.

“While the name is retiring, the Wovenware legacy of delivering world-class software and AI solutions from Puerto Rico remains very much alive and well, serving Maxar’s clients and their missions,” said González, general manager of Wovenware.

“We’re excited about the opportunities this transition provides and we remain steadfast in our commitment to help shape the tech ecosystem in Puerto Rico and nurture the next generation of tech talent across the island, while building the Maxar Intelligence team with local professionals,” he added.

Maxar Intelligence in Puerto Rico is part of the company’s global engineering team, which develops 3D terrain analytics tools, machine learning training data sets, automated object detection models and custom software solutions.

