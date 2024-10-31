Wovenware moves Puerto Rico HQ to Golden Mile

Located at 273 Ponce de León Ave. in San Juan, the new 22,000-square-foot office provides more space than the previous location, accommodating the company’s expanding team of software engineers, data scientists, project managers, designers and digitizers, officials said.

Wovenware, a Maxar Intelligence company, announced it has moved its Puerto Rico headquarters to a new location in San Juan’s business and financial district, the Golden Mile.

The move allows Wovenware to better support its parent company, Maxar Intelligence, with artificial intelligence (AI), software engineering, design and 3D production capabilities, officials said.

Located at 273 Ponce de León Ave. in San Juan, the new 22,000-square-foot office provides more space than the previous location, accommodating the company’s expanding team of software engineers, data scientists, project managers, designers and digitizers, officials said.

“As we continue to partner closely with our colleagues across Maxar Intelligence, our team here in San Juan is committed to supporting the corporate mission to use the power of very high-resolution satellite imagery, software and AI to build secure, data-driven intelligence and insights for critical missions on Earth and in space,” said Christian González, general manager of Wovenware.

“Our new corporate office in the heart of San Juan provides us with convenient and comfortable accommodations to more easily collaborate and innovate with the global Maxar team, as well as our local community in Puerto Rico,” he added.

Spanning two floors, Wovenware’s new office includes state-of-the-art workspaces, conference rooms, a kitchen and wellness areas. It also features a separate data production space for digitizers to classify and label training data for AI solutions, ensuring the privacy and confidentiality of mission-critical data.

Wovenware was acquired by Maxar in November 2022 to strengthen its software engineering and AI capabilities. Since then, Wovenware has become one of Maxar’s software development and AI/machine learning centers of excellence, collaborating closely with other Maxar teams to develop solutions for clients.

Wovenware’s projects include user experience design (UX), full-stack delivery, new 3D terrain analytics tools, machine learning training data sets and automated object detection models. Before its acquisition, Maxar Intelligence had been a client of Wovenware since 2017.