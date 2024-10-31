Type to search

In-Brief

FirstBank gets Ceiba Award for impact in southern Puerto Rico

NIMB Staff October 31, 2024
From left: PRSCC President Fernando Rodríguez-Quiñones; Jorge Guzmán-Daleccio, vice president and commercial regional sales manager at FirstBank; Ivonne Martínez-Ramírez, branch regional manager at FirstBank; and Noris Torres, incoming president of the PRSCC

The Puerto Rico Southern Chamber of Commerce recognized the institution’s support for businesses and commitment to communities.

The Puerto Rico Southern Chamber of Commerce (PRSCC) has awarded its prestigious Ceiba Award in the banking category to FirstBank, recognizing the institution’s “outstanding economic and social performance in the region.”

The Ceiba Award, granted exclusively to individuals or companies that are active members of the PRSCC, highlights FirstBank’s commitment to fostering development and supporting the well-being of communities in southern Puerto Rico, according to the chamber.

The PRSCC commended FirstBank for its “consistent efforts to promote economic growth through its support of small and medium-size businesses, as well as its efforts to offer personalized financial solutions that meet the needs of the region’s merchants and residents. Inspired by the ceiba tree, a symbol of strength and rootedness in Puerto Rico, this award underscores FirstBank’s steadfastness and social responsibility in its mission to foster sustainable economic development for businesses and communities in the southern region.”

“We’re honored to receive the Ceiba Award, a testament to FirstBank’s commitment to Puerto Rico’s socioeconomic progress. This award validates our dedication to providing financial services that positively impact businesses and families in the southern region,” said Michael McDonald, Business Group director at FirstBank.

René López, director of Commercial Banking at FirstBank, said that FirstBank distinguishes itself by promoting the human side of banking.

“We are known for that direct contact, ensuring that each customer receives the personalized attention and service they deserve,” he added.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Claro opens nominations for Premios Carlos Slim en Salud 2025
NIMB Staff August 28, 2024
Insight: Ensuring success — The crucial post-award phase of federal grants
Contributor August 5, 2024
Royal Sonesta San Juan wins ‘2024 Hotel of the Year’ award
NIMB Staff July 9, 2024
Toyota’s ‘Trust Academy’ campaign wins Gran Cúspide award
Contributor July 8, 2024

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK SPONSORED BY:

“It is essential that the [Financial Oversight and Management Board] takes immediate action to lead and coordinate all relevant parties, ensuring that the [Puerto Rico energy] grid’s reconstruction efforts are prioritized and that federal funds allocated for this purpose are used quickly and effectively.”

 

— Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce President Luis E. Pizarro-Otero

Related Stories

Claro opens nominations for Premios Carlos Slim en Salud 2025
Insight: Ensuring success — The crucial post-award phase of federal grants
Royal Sonesta San Juan wins ‘2024 Hotel of the Year’ award
Toyota’s ‘Trust Academy’ campaign wins Gran Cúspide award
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.