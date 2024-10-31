FirstBank gets Ceiba Award for impact in southern Puerto Rico

From left: PRSCC President Fernando Rodríguez-Quiñones; Jorge Guzmán-Daleccio, vice president and commercial regional sales manager at FirstBank; Ivonne Martínez-Ramírez, branch regional manager at FirstBank; and Noris Torres, incoming president of the PRSCC

The Puerto Rico Southern Chamber of Commerce recognized the institution’s support for businesses and commitment to communities.

The Puerto Rico Southern Chamber of Commerce (PRSCC) has awarded its prestigious Ceiba Award in the banking category to FirstBank, recognizing the institution’s “outstanding economic and social performance in the region.”

The Ceiba Award, granted exclusively to individuals or companies that are active members of the PRSCC, highlights FirstBank’s commitment to fostering development and supporting the well-being of communities in southern Puerto Rico, according to the chamber.

The PRSCC commended FirstBank for its “consistent efforts to promote economic growth through its support of small and medium-size businesses, as well as its efforts to offer personalized financial solutions that meet the needs of the region’s merchants and residents. Inspired by the ceiba tree, a symbol of strength and rootedness in Puerto Rico, this award underscores FirstBank’s steadfastness and social responsibility in its mission to foster sustainable economic development for businesses and communities in the southern region.”

“We’re honored to receive the Ceiba Award, a testament to FirstBank’s commitment to Puerto Rico’s socioeconomic progress. This award validates our dedication to providing financial services that positively impact businesses and families in the southern region,” said Michael McDonald, Business Group director at FirstBank.

René López, director of Commercial Banking at FirstBank, said that FirstBank distinguishes itself by promoting the human side of banking.

“We are known for that direct contact, ensuring that each customer receives the personalized attention and service they deserve,” he added.