Jump All In! presents 13 new culinary entrepreneurs at Lote 23

Ochocielos is one of the newest tenants at the Lote 23 culinary park.

Culinary incubator Jump All In! this week introduced the new group of 13 participants who have opened a kiosk at the Lote 23 park in Santurce.

The group of newcomers includes Tequila Cantina, Misoki, The BRGR Shop, La Sobrina, Casa Sopas, La Paz Pizza, Lúpulos Hermanos, PiraRum, Salitre Craft Beer, Ochocielos, Koryllo, PastaBox, and Sorte.

The class includes participants from the second, third and fourth generations of the program, which has been providing education, networking and structure for entrepreneurs in the local culinary industry for two years now. Since its launch in 2022, Jump All In! has graduated 71 entrepreneurs, 21 of whom have had their first business in the Lote 23 gastronomic park in Santurce.

“We launched Jump All In! to offer culinary entrepreneurs in Puerto Rico a program focused on the needs of those who have businesses in the industry. It has been extremely gratifying to see how the community has grown and how the participants of each group enrich the program,” said Cristina Sumaza, executive director of Jump All In!

“In our commitment to offer more value and strengthen our curriculum, we have focused on creating strategic alliances that offer benefits to participants inside and outside the park,” she added.

Recently, Mastercard joined the program to develop a collaboration that includes personalized mentoring on different business topics for incubator participants. Topics include finance, marketing and process development to amplify the impact that the program offers to food businesses.

One of the benefits that Jump All In! offers is the opportunity to have a kiosk in Lote 23 to launch or expand the reach of culinary concepts. Currently, the park has participants from the second, third and fourth generations of the program.

The incubator is now accepting applications for its fifth generation, which begins in January.