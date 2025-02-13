14 STEM, bioscience startups to partake in 2nd BioLeap cohort

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Luisam Tarrats, a BioLeap alumnus and founder of Let's Burble, offers insights on his experience.

The parallel18 program support startups with commercialization and funding opportunities.

BioLeap, a science, technology, engineering and math, and life sciences incubation program managed by parallel18 under the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust, has selected 14 Puerto Rican startups and one Canadian company for its second cohort, which begins this week.

Through parallel18, participants will receive structured business development support to launch functional prototypes, develop patentable technologies and position their bioscience innovations for commercialization in global markets.

The Gen. 2 cohort includes: Ama Earth Group, Consusis Inc., Diversia Health, Equiply.io, Omiquity Health, Prisma Diagnostics, Nura Health, MedETechN, Positivo Biotechnology LLC, T-CAN, Baby Abrazo, iHnnova, ReleaseBio, and Yagüez Diagnostics.

These companies offer solutions in fields such as medical devices, gene therapy, diagnostics, big data/artificial intelligence, digital health and environmental sustainability.

Participating entrepreneurs come from municipalities across Puerto Rico, including Bayamón, Carolina, Mayagüez, Guaynabo, Vega Alta, San Juan, San Lorenzo and Ponce. The program also includes a Canadian startup operating on the island.

As part of the program, BioLeap participants and alumni will take part in a two-day bootcamp led by Indiebio-New York, a venture capital firm specializing in climate and life sciences innovation. This initiative, part of the New York-Puerto Rico Life Science Exchange, connects startups with a network of industry experts, investors and resources in New York’s life sciences ecosystem.

This alliance is part of the New York-Puerto Rico Life Science Exchange, established under a 2023 agreement between the governments of New York and Puerto Rico.

“At the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust, we are proud of the impact BioLeap continues to have on local life science entrepreneurship,” said Science Trust CEO Lucy Crespo.

“For our first cohort, eight startups have benefited from a strategic curriculum that enables them to fuel their next phase of growth. We know that this second generation will make the most of the resources we offer, and we look forward to closely following their achievements,” she added.

BioLeap is funded through the “Build to Scale” grant from the Economic Development Administration of the U.S. Department of Commerce, which supports organizations that foster tech entrepreneurship, innovation and economic growth.

“We’re excited to welcome these 14 life sciences entrepreneurs for our second generation. I am sure that the resources and support they will receive during the next 12 weeks of the curriculum and the 14-week technical assistance phase will allow them to continue growing and expanding, thus impacting the economy of Puerto Rico,” said Noé Crespo, associate director of parallel18.

In addition to business education, participants will receive technical assistance from parallel18 and collaborate with other programs under the Science Trust, such as the Technology Transfer Office (TTO), the Grants Program and Colmena66.

Upon completing the 12-week program, entrepreneurs will have access to further opportunities through parallel18’s pre-acceleration (pre18), acceleration (P18), and post-acceleration (Xpand) programs.