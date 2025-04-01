P18 opens call for 13th edition of its international accelerator program

Lucy Crespo, CEO of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust.

Up to 20 startups will be selected for 20 weeks of mentoring, funding and access to Puerto Rico’s innovation ecosystem.

Parallel18, a program of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust, has opened applications for the 13th edition of its P18 international accelerator program.

The Gen. 13 cohort will accept up to 20 innovative startups for 20 weeks of business education, mentoring and a total financial contribution of $40,000. The deadline to apply is April 25 at midnight.

During the program, participants will receive weekly mentoring and goal tracking, as well as access to a broad network of mentors, investors, corporate clients, business partners and other key contacts that support participating companies’ growth.

“Parallel18’s international curriculum has achieved a transformative impact on the Puerto Rican startup ecosystem. With more than 300 companies supported, P18 has proven to be a powerful resource for founders looking to establish their businesses in Puerto Rico and scale into the U.S. market,” said Lucy Crespo, CEO of the Science Trust.

“This continued success demonstrates our commitment to positioning the island as a strategic innovation hub that connects entrepreneurial talent across global markets,” she added.

To date, 302 companies have participated in P18, including 57 from Puerto Rico. The program has also welcomed startups from Peru, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Singapore and the United States, among other countries.

One notable success story is No Limbits, an adaptive clothing brand that recently closed a $3 million Series A funding round while simultaneously acquiring another apparel company.

“P18 Gen. 13 will have four weeks of boot camps focused on key aspects of entrepreneurship, [including] sales, operations and marketing. As for the practical aspect, we meet on a weekly basis with the #P18ners to support them on their KPIs [key performance indicators] and long-term goals,” said Héctor Jirau, executive director of Parallel18. “Essentially, we want our cohort to achieve the most they can during their 20 weeks in Puerto Rico.”

To qualify, startups must be innovative, have operated for fewer than three years, and have at least two founders working full time on the venture. Companies should also demonstrate traction, growth potential and scalability for diverse markets.

Founders must be physically present in Puerto Rico and must submit a plan for how they will integrate with the island’s entrepreneurship ecosystem to scale their business.

As part of the application process, a virtual information session will be held Friday, April 4 at 11 a.m. to answer questions.