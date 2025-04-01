Porsche Center Puerto Rico unveils Hybrid 911 Carrera GTS

Equipped with a 3.6-liter boxer engine and a T-Hybrid system, the 911 Carrera GTS delivers a total of 541 horsepower.

The new model is the first road-legal 911 to feature a hybrid system, combining efficiency with motorsport-inspired technology.

Porsche Center Puerto Rico has introduced the latest evolution of its iconic sports car lineup, the Porsche 911 Carrera GTS T-Hybrid, marking the first time a production 911 model integrates high-performance hybrid technology.

Equipped with a 3.6-liter six-cylinder boxer engine and Porsche’s new T-Hybrid system, the model delivers 541 horsepower and 610 Nm of torque, enabling a 0–60 mph sprint in just 3 seconds and a top speed of 193 mph. The hybrid system, which includes an electric turbocharger (eTurbo) and an integrated electric motor, enhances acceleration and responsiveness while optimizing fuel efficiency.

“The new 911 Carrera GTS with T-Hybrid is a clear example of how Porsche continues to push the boundaries of automotive engineering,” said Orlando Pérez, general sales manager of Porsche Center Puerto Rico. “This car offers our customers in Puerto Rico an unparalleled driving experience, combining power, efficiency and the unmistakable Porsche sporty DNA.”

Beyond its powertrain, the T-Hybrid system draws inspiration from Porsche’s motorsport expertise, reducing emissions while maintaining the brand’s performance legacy. Advanced features such as rear-axle steering and Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) ensure superior stability and handling under various driving conditions.

Design and technology enhancements

The 911 GTS T-Hybrid retains Porsche’s signature elegance, now with an aerodynamically optimized exterior, including a redesigned front bumper and fixed rear spoiler for enhanced downforce. Standard Matrix LED headlights and staggered wheels — 21 inches in the rear, 20 inches in the front — reinforce its sporty aesthetic.

Inside, the Porsche Driver Experience cockpit features a fully digital instrument cluster, a 10.9-inch high-resolution display, and premium sport seats designed for maximum comfort and support.

With this latest model, Porsche continues to redefine performance and efficiency, ensuring the 911 Carrera GTS T-Hybrid upholds its legacy while setting new benchmarks in the luxury sports car market.